The Unsettling Reason Whoopi Goldberg Won't Eat Lobster

We're fascinated by celebrities' food preferences — including their dislikes — and love getting to the bottom of them. We know sushi is the popular food Donald Trump refuses to touch (it's a far cry from his preferred fast food burgers), and celebrity chef Chris Santos won't eat shellfish, as he's allergic. Joining our list of famous people who steer clear of seafood is Whoopi Goldberg, who will never again eat lobster. Her reason? She was once served lobster at a function, and she claims her meal moved on her plate.

"I don't eat lobster," Goldberg explained during a segment of "The View" (via Facebook), "because years and years ago we were in a giant group of people, and so everyone was having lobster, and they had not finished cooking mine, and it moved." Goldberg said she left the function and has not eaten lobster since that day, nor shrimp with the head still intact. "Nothing with a face on it," she clarified.

The topic arose during a discussion about a 2026 study published in Scientific Reports indicating that lobsters experience pain and distress when they're boiled alive. The study stated that the crustaceans have the capacity for nociception (brain activity associated with pain), which scientists suggested could warrant further discussion about humane treatment. Boiling live lobsters is illegal in Norway, Switzerland, and New Zealand, and the U.K. is reviewing a ban at the time of this writing. "Will this make you think twice about eating that lobster roll?" Goldberg asked.