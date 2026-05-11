When Is The Best Time To Season Eggs?

Eggs are a versatile protein starring in seriously delicious recipes from breakfast dishes to main course dinners. However, as simple as they are to prepare, there is one thing that home cooks often miss that may make a big impact in the quality of their meal: seasoning. This is a crucial step with any food, but eggs in particular can benefit when it's done not just in the right amounts, but also at the right time. And according to many chefs and food experts, that's before cooking, not after.

This season-first advice primarily applies to meals where the eggs are beaten, such as scrambled eggs, omelets, and even egg washes. When the salt touches the protein bonds within the eggs, it softens them, making them easier to whip and leading to fluffier, more tender eggs. Breaking down these bonds also makes it easier to fully integrate the white and yolk, eliminating any unsightly streaks in your omelets.

It's easy to see how the issue gets confused, as there are long-running rumors and suggestions that pre-salting eggs can result in a rubbery texture. However, side-by-side tests have found this not to be true.