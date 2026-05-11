When Is The Best Time To Season Eggs?
Eggs are a versatile protein starring in seriously delicious recipes from breakfast dishes to main course dinners. However, as simple as they are to prepare, there is one thing that home cooks often miss that may make a big impact in the quality of their meal: seasoning. This is a crucial step with any food, but eggs in particular can benefit when it's done not just in the right amounts, but also at the right time. And according to many chefs and food experts, that's before cooking, not after.
This season-first advice primarily applies to meals where the eggs are beaten, such as scrambled eggs, omelets, and even egg washes. When the salt touches the protein bonds within the eggs, it softens them, making them easier to whip and leading to fluffier, more tender eggs. Breaking down these bonds also makes it easier to fully integrate the white and yolk, eliminating any unsightly streaks in your omelets.
It's easy to see how the issue gets confused, as there are long-running rumors and suggestions that pre-salting eggs can result in a rubbery texture. However, side-by-side tests have found this not to be true.
Early seasoning means even seasoning
Although salt is the most important seasoning on a chemical level, other seasonings can also benefit from being added before cooking. Adding other seasonings before cooking, whether it's simple black pepper or more exotic spice blends from around the world, allows home cooks to evenly mix them into the eggs, rather than relying on their ability to shake them on appropriately afterward. For both salt and other options, seasoning appropriately before cooking still also allows diners to fine-tune their seasoning levels to their personal preferences after.
There's less firm agreement on when to season fried or over-easy eggs. Some experienced chefs season the eggs as soon as they're cracked into the pan, arguing this helps the seasoning adhere to and more evenly distribute through the eggs, while others opt to season after for reasons including precision and appearance. However, salting ahead of time does still apply for varieties cooked in-shell, such as soft-boiled or hard-boiled ones, but not for the reasons you may expect. Jaime Oliver adds a pinch of salt to the cooking water to help prevent cracking, which can ruin your eggs long before they hit your plate.
For most cooking methods and egg styles, the answer to whether you should season before or after is fairly clear. In nearly all cases, for a variety of reasons, you're better off seasoning your eggs before cooking, not after.