Where To Find The Best Pork Tenderloin Sandwiches In The US
Pork tenderloin is one of those iconic sandwiches with a diehard, loyal following. It's so popular in the heartland that it is arguably one of the foods for which the Midwest is best known. Indiana and Iowa, in particular, are known for the sometimes ridiculous-in-size pork tenderloin sandwich, with the bun dwarfed by the massive fried meat. In fact, both states have Tenderloin Trails where you can sample various pork tenderloin sandwiches akin to a pub crawl. Facebook groups are even dedicated to reviewing the region's offerings.
But what actually constitutes a true pork tenderloin sandwich is open to debate. Pork tenderloin enthusiasts are very passionate about their preferences, from the bun to the breading on the tenderloin to the size to the condiments that accompany the sandwich. The Hoosier version of the pork tenderloin sandwich typically features a pork tenderloin pounded so thin that the meat hangs over the edges of the bun. Meanwhile, the number one pork-producing state, Iowa, is known for its hubcap tenderloins the size of a plate that have a small bun perched on top. You will also notice some takes on the pork tenderloin sandwiches beyond the region, thanks largely to Midwestern transplants.
All takes on the sandwich have merit, but some have generated more passionate fanbases than others. That's why we've scoured the internet to track down the best pork tenderloin sandwiches in the Midwest and beyond.
Nick's Kitchen - Huntington, Indiana
You can't have the best pork tenderloin sandwich list without the establishment that is credited by many Hoosiers as the sandwich's birthplace. Nick's Kitchen was opened in 1908 in downtown Huntington by Nick Freienstein, the son of German immigrants. He first started serving a take on Viennese wiener schnitzel — for which he used pork instead of the traditional veal — from a sandwich cart in 1904. The restaurant is still open today, using Freienstein's original recipe, which calls for tenderized pork cutlets to be soaked in buttermilk before being breaded in cracker crumbs and fried.
Diners love the huge tenderloin's crispy and crunchy coating and praise the sandwich as a flavorful meal. The tenderloin is served with a (smaller) bun, topped with lettuce and tomato, and served with fries. You won't go hungry with these portion sizes! Some diners have also said the tenderloin biscuits at Nick's are worth trying for a different take on the classic. End your meal with the famed Hoosier favorite sugar cream pie.
(260) 356-6618
506 N Jefferson St, Huntington, IN 46750
Smitty's Tenderloin Shop - Des Moines, Iowa
You know the pork tenderloin is going to be good if it's in the restaurant's name. This family-run shop has been a Des Moines metro staple since the 1960s, known for its old-school diner vibe and friendly customer service. Not only is it popular with locals, but Smitty's Tenderloin Shop's King Tenderloin sandwich has also been named the best sandwich in Iowa and received national attention after appearing on "Man v. Food."
The King Tenderloin sandwich features a hand-breaded tenderloin so big that it hangs off the bun. The tenderloin is fried to golden perfection, but diners say it is not greasy. Though the sandwich is the most classic option here, you can adapt your tenderloin order with customizations like taco, chili cheese, vegetable, or even an unbreaded version. Diners also rave about the homemade onion rings, malts, and milkshakes.
(515) 287-4742
1401 Army Post Rd, Des Moines, IA 50315
Hometown Heroes - Grinnell, Iowa
Hometown Heroes in Grinnell is a younger establishment on this list, opening in 2019, but the sports grill has a loyal local following and a great tenderloin sandwich. In fact, the restaurant was named the 2025 winner of Iowa's Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin Contest by the Iowa Pork Producers Association.
Its award-winning sandwich in question is called The Blindside — named as such because, in the words of Hometown Heroes, it's "so good you won't see it coming." The homemade, breaded pork tenderloin is topped with bread and butter pickles, the restaurant's house aioli, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a toasted brioche bun.
The restaurant's executive chef previously told KCCI that marinating their tenderloins in buttermilk and hot sauce for a half day before lightly breading them in Panko may be what sets its sandwich apart from others. Served with fries, diners say the sandwich is a generous portion without feeling too OTT like some larger sandwiches.
(641) 236-4000
908 Main St, Grinnell, IA 50112
Lid's Bar and Grill - Waukon, Iowa
Another Iowa award-winning pork tenderloin can be found at Lid's Bar and Grill in Waukon. This converted car dealership took home the prize at Iowa's Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin contest in 2022. The owners didn't have previous food service experience, but diners say you wouldn't be able to tell from the sandwich and other handheld offerings.
Lid's Bar and Grill's thicker-cut, ⅓-pound tenderloin is tenderized twice before being hand-breaded to order, dipped in milk, then in a seasoned breading, and deep-fried. The buttered and toasted bun is baked fresh at a local grocery store. The finishing touches for the sandwich are lettuce and mayo, with crinkle-cut fries also served on the side.
Diners and contest judges both agree that the pork-to-bun ratio, crisp breading, and pork flavor are what make this sandwich stand out. The restaurant has a cult following, thanks to its high-quality food, fair prices, and friendly service.
facebook.com/p/Lids-Bar-Grill-100063669248863
(563) 568-2388
1350 9th St SW, Waukon, IA 52172
Aristocrat Pub & Restaurant – Indianapolis, Indiana
This English-style pub has long been famous in Indianapolis for its pork tenderloin sandwich with deep roots in the city. Located near Butler University, the restaurant has existed since 1933, with its current location open since 1987. Its pork tenderloin sandwich made its menu debut back in the '70s.
Aristocrat Pub's sandwich is certainly worth the photo opportunity. Its huge center-cut tenderloin is pounded out so thin that it hangs over the bun and nearly over your plate. You can order the Hoosier Tenderloin, which is fried with Aristocrat's uniquely spiced breading, or grilled. The fact that the restaurant offers both options is a telltale sign that this is an authentically Hoosier spot. Regardless of which option you choose, the sandwich is served with seasoned fries and a side of barbecue, ranch, buffalo, or honey mustard dip.
Diners say the portion size is plenty to share or eat for two meals. Its crispy, flavorful breading is what typically receives the most praise in customer reviews. Visitors can expect a cozy atmosphere with a large craft beer list to accompany their dining experience.
(317) 283-7388
5212 N College Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Buford's Pub – Sadorus, Illinois
As the fourth-highest pork-producing state, Illinois certainly has no shortage of great breaded pork tenderloin sandwiches. But according to the Illinois Pork Producers Association, Buford's Pub in Sadorus has the Best Pork Tenderloin Sandwich in the state. The restaurant won the inaugural Breaded Pork Tenderloin Draft in 2026 for its oversized, hand-breaded pork tenderloin sandwich.
Located in a small town outside Champaign, the owner says visitors come from across the country, thanks largely to the diners completing an Illinois Pork Tenderloin Crawl and sharing it on social media. The demand is so high that the restaurant opened its own USDA-certified kitchen in nearby Arthur to make pork tenderloins.
Photos of the coveted sandwich show the massive tenderloin, topped with cheese and a brioche bun that looks tiny in comparison, served on a tray rather than a plate due to its size. Luckily, customers claim that it tastes as good as it looks. If your appetite doesn't warrant the challenge of finishing the tenderloin sandwich, diners say there is a smaller version available that is just as tasty.
facebook.com/p/Bufords-Pub-100063715023547/
(217) 598-2313
109 E Market St, Sadorus, IL 61872
Steer-In – Indianapolis, Indiana
This old-school diner on the east side of Indianapolis has long been known for its classic diner fare. Steer-In has been around since the 1960s, and has even appeared on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." Though there are many classic diner dishes to choose from, the Hoosier Tenderloin is the restaurant's most popular sandwich and has won local accolades. Its breaded tenderloin features a fresh-cut pork loin grilled or breaded and served with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a toasted bun.
The huge, crispy onion rings are a go-to side to accompany the sandwich, which diners say is thicker cut than some other tenderloin options and perfectly sized. For those looking for a twist on the classic, try the spicy version, which features a little kick of seasoning in its crust. Diners say the nostalgic atmosphere, coupled with fair prices and tasty comfort food, makes this diner a worthy stop.
(317) 356-0996
5130 E 10th St, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Machine Shed - Multiple locations
With multiple locations in Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin, this farm-to-table restaurant offers American classic dishes that are award-winning, especially when it comes to pork. The first location opened in the late '70s outside Davenport, Iowa. Since then, the restaurant has stayed true to its mantra to support American farmers while also growing into multiple locations.
Its pork tenderloin sandwich is available either battered and deep-fried or unbreaded and grilled and is topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a brioche bun. The thickness of the breading is its standout detail. Customers have praised its crunch and flavor, comparing it to beer batter while also noting that it isn't overly greasy. As it isn't pounded super thin, it also doesn't spill out of the bun like some other pork tenderloin sandwiches on this list, making it slightly easier to eat (even if some have lamented that they wish it were bigger).
Multiple locations
Stacy's Food Tent – Greensburg, Indiana
This recommendation comes straight from my Hoosier family, who say central Indiana folks love the pork tenderloin sandwiches at Stacy's Food Tent. Though the location changes since it is a mobile food tent, locals find the sandwich so good that they will make the trip to wherever the food tent is parked for the day.
Stacy's focuses on fresh, hand-breaded pork tenderloin sandwiches, with small, medium, and large offerings available and served with ketchup, mustard, or mayo. Choose from onion rings and tater tots for your side dish, as well as a selection of pop, water, and sweet tea.
The food tent is cash-only and open for a limited time. If you are passing through the area, be sure to check Stacy's Facebook page to find the food tent's location for the day and enjoy your pork tenderloin sandwich like the locals!
Breitbach's Country Dining - Balltown, Iowa
Iowa's oldest continuously operating food and drinking establishment has been open since 1852. It's been in the same family since 1862, spanning six generations. Though diners love the lunch and dinner buffets, Breitbach's Country Dining is also known for its pork tenderloin sandwich. The sandwich won Iowa's best breaded tenderloin sandwich in 2012, and is also a James Beard Foundation America's Classics winner. The restaurant, located in the small town of Balltown, is even a stop on Iowa's tenderloin trail.
Diners have trekked from far and wide for a taste of this sandwich. Customers claim that its breading is light yet flavorful. The sandwich is served with your choice of potato, plus a plate you can fill to your heart's content at the salad bar. Breitbach's Country Dining's down-home comfort food, historical background, and stellar view of the nearby countryside bring diners from miles away.
(563) 552-2220
563 Balltown Rd, Sherrill, IA 52073
Pudgee's Eatery and Market – Floral City, Florida
Florida is known for attracting Midwest transplants, so it's not surprising that a spot in the Sunshine State pays homage to the region's pork tenderloin sandwich. Pudgee's Eatery and Market started as a roadside hot dog stand in 2001, but has since evolved to a new location steps away from the original stand, now offering a wide variety of made-from-scratch American classics like burgers — not to mention its iconic tenderloin sandwich.
The pork tenderloin sandwich at Pudgee's has been described as one of the largest tenderloins in the state. The Big Ol' Indiana Breaded Pork at Pudgee's offers a massive hand-cut, hand-pounded, breaded Indiana-style pork tenderloin, specially seasoned with a golden coating. The sandwich is topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo and served on a bun that looks tiny in comparison to the massive tenderloin. Some diners have gone so far as to describe it as one of the best outside of Indiana.
Beyond the food and market offerings, diners boast about Pudgee's Eatery and Market's charm, relaxed atmosphere, an outdoor patio complete with lawn games, and even "parking" for those who arrive on horseback.
(352) 344-3773
8435 E Rosko Ct, Floral City, FL 34436
Bull & Bush Brewery – Denver, Colorado
Luckily for Colorado Midwesterners looking for their pork tenderloin fix, there are a small number of restaurants in the state that offer a good pork tenderloin sandwich. One such haunt is the Bull & Bush Brewery in Denver. The English-style pub, which has been a staple of the area's bar and dining scene since 1971, offers a wide selection of hand-crafted beer and tasty bar food. One of the stars of the menu (other than the state's ever-popular green chili and burgers) is a take on the classic breaded pork tenderloin sandwich, the Iowa State Fair Sandwich, which a Reddit user declared to be one of "the best in town."
Diners first note that the sandwich is both tasty and enormous, comparing it to a manhole cover. Unsurprisingly, it can easily be shared. The sandwich is served with lettuce, onion, sliced pickle, tomato, and mayo on a toasted bun. If you find yourself on the north side of town, Jim's Burger Haven in Thornton is another popular pick for a pork tenderloin sandwich.
(303) 759-0333
4700 Cherry Creek S Dr, Denver, CO 80246
Kitty's Cafe – Kansas City, Missouri
Locals say this no-frills, lunch counter spot in Midtown Kansas City from the '50s regularly has a long line — and for good reason. Kitty's Cafe has a stellar reputation for its fried fare, both locally and nationally, and was named one of the 2022 New York Times Best Restaurants in America list.
Though there are a few pork sandwich options on the menu, the triple-layered pork tenderloin sandwich is what diners come for. The sandwich features three thin-sliced cutlets that boast a Japanese-style tempura coating, which is a special recipe developed by the original owner and restaurant's namesake, Kitty Kawakami. That coating results in the perfect light and crispy exterior that diners say is moist yet not greasy.
Some protips to note — Kitty's is cash-only with limited seating options available. It is only open until 4 p.m. on weekdays and 3 p.m. on Saturdays, so get your pork tenderloin sandwich fix early. You can also expect a longer wait during busy times, but diners say it is well worth it for the affordably priced, delicious sandwich.
(816) 753-9711
810 1/2 E 31st St, Kansas City, MO 64109
Methodology
There's no shortage of restaurants with pork tenderloin sandwiches, particularly in the Midwest. Diners are certainly passionate about their pork, making finding the "best" a bit tricky. We researched restaurants with high reviews on Google and Yelp, as well as reading restaurant reviews from food critics, food awards from industry organizations, and national and local media outlet coverage.
Coupled with user feedback on social media and specific groups dedicated to pork tenderloin sandwiches, we dove into what made each pork tenderloin sandwich authentic to the region or a unique take on a classically Midwestern dish. We also considered the restaurant's location in our search, with the majority of options available in the Midwestern states best known for pork tenderloin sandwiches, including Indiana and Iowa. We made efforts to find popular, Midwest-worthy picks in other parts of the country so you could find a solid pork tenderloin sandwich option further afield, too.