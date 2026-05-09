Where To Find The Best Pork Tenderloin Sandwiches In The US

Pork tenderloin is one of those iconic sandwiches with a diehard, loyal following. It's so popular in the heartland that it is arguably one of the foods for which the Midwest is best known. Indiana and Iowa, in particular, are known for the sometimes ridiculous-in-size pork tenderloin sandwich, with the bun dwarfed by the massive fried meat. In fact, both states have Tenderloin Trails where you can sample various pork tenderloin sandwiches akin to a pub crawl. Facebook groups are even dedicated to reviewing the region's offerings.

But what actually constitutes a true pork tenderloin sandwich is open to debate. Pork tenderloin enthusiasts are very passionate about their preferences, from the bun to the breading on the tenderloin to the size to the condiments that accompany the sandwich. The Hoosier version of the pork tenderloin sandwich typically features a pork tenderloin pounded so thin that the meat hangs over the edges of the bun. Meanwhile, the number one pork-producing state, Iowa, is known for its hubcap tenderloins the size of a plate that have a small bun perched on top. You will also notice some takes on the pork tenderloin sandwiches beyond the region, thanks largely to Midwestern transplants.

All takes on the sandwich have merit, but some have generated more passionate fanbases than others. That's why we've scoured the internet to track down the best pork tenderloin sandwiches in the Midwest and beyond.