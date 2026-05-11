Which State Produces The Most Scallions In The US?
If you love adding scallions on top of mac and cheese or baked potatoes, you can thank California. According to Central Coast Farms (part of the University of California system), this state grows more scallions than any other in the country, and this is partially due to its ability to grow them almost year-round. This isn't surprising, as California also grows the most fresh vegetables out of any other state.
A 2003 report from the USDA stated that California provides 68% of the country's green onions; more recent public data is difficult to find. In terms of how much is grown, data from UC Vegetable Research & Information Center shows that in 2009, 1,504 acres of scallions were planted, yielding 16.05 tons per acre and generating $18,589 per acre in revenue.
BTW, if you were wondering if there is a difference between scallions and green onions, they're the same plant, but scallions are harvested earlier. Green onions have a larger bulb since they're left to grow longer, but both are part of the allium family.
Why California is ideal for growing scallions
Scallions grow best in mild temperatures between 68 and 77 degrees Fahrenheit, conditions that California has during its spring and summer growing conditions, especially along the Central Coast and in the southern part of the state. Commercial production is concentrated in Monterey, Riverside, and Ventura counties, and smaller scallion farms can be found throughout other regions. The soil in these growing regions of California normally contain the right combination of micronutrients needed for scallions to thrive.
Outside of California, scallions are grown in 20 other states, with states such as Ohio, South Carolina, Arizona, Washington, Oregon, and Georgia producing high amounts. When California scallion production slows in winter and early spring, the crop is imported from Mexico.
Scallions are a delicate crop; they are harvested by hand, and only last for seven to 10 days after leaving the field. So how you store them matters — especially if you live outside of California — as they're likely already a few days old by the time you buy them from the store. Once you have scallions in your fridge, store them in a glass filled with enough water to cover the roots to extend their lifespan.