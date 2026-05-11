Which State Produces The Most Scallions In The US?

If you love adding scallions on top of mac and cheese or baked potatoes, you can thank California. According to Central Coast Farms (part of the University of California system), this state grows more scallions than any other in the country, and this is partially due to its ability to grow them almost year-round. This isn't surprising, as California also grows the most fresh vegetables out of any other state.

A 2003 report from the USDA stated that California provides 68% of the country's green onions; more recent public data is difficult to find. In terms of how much is grown, data from UC Vegetable Research & Information Center shows that in 2009, 1,504 acres of scallions were planted, yielding 16.05 tons per acre and generating $18,589 per acre in revenue.

BTW, if you were wondering if there is a difference between scallions and green onions, they're the same plant, but scallions are harvested earlier. Green onions have a larger bulb since they're left to grow longer, but both are part of the allium family.