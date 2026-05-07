The Best Items New To Costco To Buy In May 2026

Costco isn't falling out of fashion anytime soon, thanks to its low prices, bulk buys, and cult-favorite delicious hot dogs. But before you make a beeline to the Costco food court and stock up on your usuals on your next visit, consider these products that just hit shelves. Below, you'll find 10 of the best new items to buy at Costco in May 2026, including both generic and brand-name items.

Our favorites range from a fruity bread that received stellar reviews to a four-in-one meal container by Cuisinart to a cheesy pasta staple that's begging for a spot in your regular dinner rotation. Most of these new Costco products are available both online and in store. That said, there's no guarantee in-store products will be stocked at your location, so read this to figure out whether an item is available at Costco before making the trip.