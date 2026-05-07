The Best Items New To Costco To Buy In May 2026
Costco isn't falling out of fashion anytime soon, thanks to its low prices, bulk buys, and cult-favorite delicious hot dogs. But before you make a beeline to the Costco food court and stock up on your usuals on your next visit, consider these products that just hit shelves. Below, you'll find 10 of the best new items to buy at Costco in May 2026, including both generic and brand-name items.
Our favorites range from a fruity bread that received stellar reviews to a four-in-one meal container by Cuisinart to a cheesy pasta staple that's begging for a spot in your regular dinner rotation. Most of these new Costco products are available both online and in store. That said, there's no guarantee in-store products will be stocked at your location, so read this to figure out whether an item is available at Costco before making the trip.
Pasta Prima Spinach & Mozzarella Ravioli
The weather is finally getting warm enough for al fresco dinners, and we're betting these dairy-filled pasta pillows taste even better outdoors. Whether you boil, bake, fry, or grill them, the included Parmesan and herb seasoning can complement a number of added ingredients. Top them with lemon zest, fresh herbs, and burrata, if you're feeling fancy.
Buy Pasta Prima Spinach & Mozzarella Ravioli in stores or online for $14.74.
Kirkland Signature Flank Steak with Lime Cilantro Marinade
Grilling season is just around the corner, and this kit might help make the task of feeding a backyard crowd a breeze (it's roughly 2.5 pounds). Starring USDA choice beef, the kit includes marinade and fresh limes for garnishing, making the meat grill ready. There are many ways to serve it, but we'd be compelled to slice the steak (once it's rested) for tacos topped with raw onion and salsa verde.
Buy the Kirkland Signature Flank Steak with Lime Cilantro Marinade in stores or online for $48.10.
Cuisinart 4-in-1 XL Expandable Prep & Serve Tub
Toting an elaborate lunch to work (without making a mess) may have just gotten easier. But really, this massive tub holds up to 4.6 gallons of liquid when fully extended and uncovered, making it a contender for marinating large amounts of food for your next barbecue. Better yet, the tub is collapsible for tidy storage and the lid doubles as a serving tray. Pro tip: Order by May 17 to save $5.
Buy the Cuisinart 4-in-1 XL Expandable Prep & Serve Tub in stores or online for $27.99.
Global 40th Anniversary 7-Inch Fluted Chef's Knife
This online exclusive chef's knife has a convex edge stainless-steel blade that can help make precise prep feel second-nature, while the ergonomic handle design can keep your hand from tiring before dinner hits the table. As long as the knife never goes through the dishwasher, it'll stay durable and dependable for the long haul.
Buy the Global 40th Anniversary 7-Inch Fluted Chef's Knife online for $66.99.
Olipop Soda Spring Variety Pack
Olipop is famous for its better-for-you soda. Each 12-ounce can contains up to 2 to 4 grams of sugar, as well as 6 grams of fiber with 11 to 13 grams of carbohydrates. While the brand offers many expected flavors year-round, this seasonal mix includes strawberry vanilla, raspberry sherbet, and Shirley Temple.
Buy the Olipop Soda Spring Variety Pack in stores or online for $23.99.
Sango America Inc. XL Acacia Charcuterie Board
We see a summery cheese-and-meat spread in your future, and this stylish charcuterie board is the ultimate way to serve it. Nearly four feet long, the board can serve as a centerpiece for every dinner party or cookout you ever host. It's made from sustainably sourced acacia wood, which will last many summers to come (as long as you stick to hand-washing). Food not included.
Buy the Sango America Inc. XL Acacia Charcuterie Board online for $79.99.
Kirkland Signature Sea Salt Popcorn
Kirkland Sea Salt Popcorn Made with Coconut Oil is worth considering for your in-home movie nights. You can never have too many portable snacks on hand for when a munchies craving strikes. And FYI, experts deem coconut oil one of the best cooking agents for popcorn, despite the mild tropical flavor it imparts. You can score a whopping 36 bags of this new Costco item for $9.99 to $11.99, depending on location.
Kirkland Signature Blueberry Sourdough Bread
If you're a blueberry bagel devotee or love a berry-studded muffin, Kirkland Blueberry Sourdough Bread (roughly $9 to $10) is right up your alley. It delivers bakery-caliber flavor for a week's worth of breakfasts. With a crusty exterior, fluffy inner crumb, and plenty of fruit, this baked gem would pair well with cream cheese, butter, ricotta cheese, and lemon curd alike.
Kirkland Signature Sweet and Salty Cookies
These treats are a sweet-and-salty dessert lover's dream. The 24-pack ($10.99) of Kirkland Signature Sweet and Salty Cookies starts with brown butter dough, which is thoroughly dappled with rich chocolate chips, crispy pretzel pieces, and salted caramel bites for a superior flavor balance. Best of luck not eating the entire box in one sitting.
Universal Bakery Petite Raspberry Lemon Rolls
Bright, citrusy, and laced with sweet-tart raspberry filling, these bite-sized delights can be enjoyed as a sweet breakfast, miniature dessert, or snack with coffee. Each morsel is finished with a sweet, translucent glaze, similar to that of a cinnamon roll. But here, vibrant fruit takes over for warm spices. Find Universal Bakery Petite Raspberry Lemon Rolls for roughly $12.