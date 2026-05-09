The Best Items New To Sam's Club In May 2026

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Sam's Club shoppers rely on the warehouse store chain to offer generously sized portions of food at affordable prices. The grocer, owned by global company Walmart, does a great job of stocking tried and true favorites, like its shockingly good sushi platters and classic rotisserie chickens (not to mention mini cheesecakes, clover honey, and other Sam's Club food items that have developed a cult following ). Every month, Sam's Club rolls out new treats, which makes shopping there a treasure hunt of sorts. We scoured the latest arrivals at Sam's Club for the best of the bunch for May 2026.

Our top picks range from an easy heat-and-serve meal kit and an exciting novelty snack to a pair of mouthwatering desserts. Some of these products may only be sold for a limited time or at specific locations. If you want to try any new item at Sam's, jump online to check their local availability, and head to your nearest location while the sales period is still in effect.