The Best Items New To Sam's Club In May 2026
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Sam's Club shoppers rely on the warehouse store chain to offer generously sized portions of food at affordable prices. The grocer, owned by global company Walmart, does a great job of stocking tried and true favorites, like its shockingly good sushi platters and classic rotisserie chickens (not to mention mini cheesecakes, clover honey, and other Sam's Club food items that have developed a cult following ). Every month, Sam's Club rolls out new treats, which makes shopping there a treasure hunt of sorts. We scoured the latest arrivals at Sam's Club for the best of the bunch for May 2026.
Our top picks range from an easy heat-and-serve meal kit and an exciting novelty snack to a pair of mouthwatering desserts. Some of these products may only be sold for a limited time or at specific locations. If you want to try any new item at Sam's, jump online to check their local availability, and head to your nearest location while the sales period is still in effect.
Strawberry Cake
The ultimate dessert to ring in spring is Sam's Club's 10-inch round Strawberry Cake. Perfect for bridal and baby showers, birthdays, and Memorial Day celebrations, this charming pink and red cake flavored with real strawberries clocks in at 5 pounds. There are three layers of strawberry-flavored sponge cake, strawberry buttercream frosting, and a top layer of glistening strawberry fruit spread.
Purchase the Member's Mark Strawberry Cake for $19.97.
Chicken Tikka Masala
Grabbing Indian for dinner just got easier thanks to Sam's Club. This flavorful kit contains enough ingredients to feed a family of five. Member's Mark chicken tikka masala features fully-cooked, marinated chicken dressed in a sauce made from coconut cream, tomatoes, onions, garlic, and a medley of spices. Fragrant basmati rice, mini naans, and lime wedges are served on the side. Heat the chicken on the stovetop, microwave the rice and bread, and dinner is done.
Purchase the Member's Mark Chicken Tikka Masala for $19.55.
Dubai Style Chocolate Mousse Cake
The Dubai chocolate trend is still going strong, and Sam's Club has turned the trendy sweet into an indulgent 10-inch cake. The dessert is composed of a chocolate cake base topped with a thick layer of chocolate mousse, plus a creamy topping made with crispy kataifi (thin strands of phyllo dough), chocolate buttercream, chocolate drizzle, and milk and white chocolate curls.
Purchase the Member's Mark Dubai Style Chocolate Mousse Cake for $22.74
Garlic Pesto Salmon Side
The garlic pesto salmon at Sam's Club is an ideal meal for any given weeknight or a special dinner. Each package of Atlantic salmon is pre-portioned, so all you need to do is bake, grill, or broil the filets. The fish is seasoned with dill and garlic, and the dollop of butter on every piece is flavored with garlic, basil, parmesan cheese, onion, lemon, and spices.
Purchase the Member's Mark Garlic Pesto Salmon Side for $47.48.
Ultimate Garlic Parm Doritos
Not only are Ultimate Garlic Parm Doritos new at Sam's Club, but they are an exclusive offering from the brand, so it's the only place you'll be able to get your snack-loving paws on them. The chips are cheesy and garlicky, and the bag is sprinkled with stars and a badge recognizing the 250th anniversary of America, which takes place July 4, 2026.
Purchase the Ultimate Garlic Parm Doritos for $3.98 (sale ends May 31).