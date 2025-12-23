The Global Grocery Chain You Might Not Realize Owns Sam's Club

If you're a fan of Sam's Club, you surely know about its famed rotisserie chicken and delicious, homestyle bakery offerings; its much sought-after private label Member's Mark line; and its great deals on everyday products. But there may be some things you didn't know about Sam's Club. And while this bit of information isn't exactly a concealed fact, even if you're a card-carrying, dyed-in-the wool Sam's Club superfan, you may not realize that Sam's Club is actually owned and operated by the parent company Walmart Inc.

Sam's Club first opened in Midwest City, OK in 1983 (the same year Costco began operations in Seattle), taking its name from Walmart founder Sam Walton. Neither Sam's Club nor Costco was the first membership warehouse club, however. That distinction goes to Price Club, founded in San Diego in 1976, and Sam's Club was likely created to lean in on its success.

By 1987, Sam's Club had 49 clubs and signed on its one millionth member. It reached $12.3 billion in sales in 1993, which is the same year that Price Club and Costco merged, beating out Sam's Club with $16 billion in annual sales. And so the battle of the card clubs was in full swing. Although Costco appears to be winning the war by a long shot these days with $254.45 billion in sales in 2024 compared to Sam's Club's $86 billion, Sam's is still going strong.