The Global Grocery Chain You Might Not Realize Owns Sam's Club
If you're a fan of Sam's Club, you surely know about its famed rotisserie chicken and delicious, homestyle bakery offerings; its much sought-after private label Member's Mark line; and its great deals on everyday products. But there may be some things you didn't know about Sam's Club. And while this bit of information isn't exactly a concealed fact, even if you're a card-carrying, dyed-in-the wool Sam's Club superfan, you may not realize that Sam's Club is actually owned and operated by the parent company Walmart Inc.
Sam's Club first opened in Midwest City, OK in 1983 (the same year Costco began operations in Seattle), taking its name from Walmart founder Sam Walton. Neither Sam's Club nor Costco was the first membership warehouse club, however. That distinction goes to Price Club, founded in San Diego in 1976, and Sam's Club was likely created to lean in on its success.
By 1987, Sam's Club had 49 clubs and signed on its one millionth member. It reached $12.3 billion in sales in 1993, which is the same year that Price Club and Costco merged, beating out Sam's Club with $16 billion in annual sales. And so the battle of the card clubs was in full swing. Although Costco appears to be winning the war by a long shot these days with $254.45 billion in sales in 2024 compared to Sam's Club's $86 billion, Sam's is still going strong.
More facts about Walmart's membership club, Sam's Club
Sam's Club has around 600 locations in 44 states and Puerto Rico. In fact, Oregon and Vermont are the only states to have never had a Sam's Club. There was even a Sam's Club spinoff aimed at the Hispanic community of Texas — Más Club, "más" meaning "more" in Spanish (which also happens to be "Sam" spelled backward). But the new brand wasn't long for this world, as the company realized that it could simply incorporate its relevant products into regular Sam's Club stores. Both Walmart and Sam's Club are headquartered in Bentonville, AR, just about 7 miles from where the first Walmart opened in Rogers, AR in 1962.
When it comes to partiality to one membership club over the other, there are some things Sam's Club does better than Costco. Think of the chain's handy Scan & Go shopping (so you can skip the register) — plus, Sam's Club's ties to Walmart mean you can buy large quantities of Walmart favorites for even more savings. Much of the draw to Sam's Club comes from its Member's Mark private label products, many of which are Sam's Club copycats that are even better than the real thing. Some swear by Member's Mark Sweet Cream Butter or its Beef Franks, while others love the utilitarian kitchen items, like non-stick frying pans and food storage sets. Interestingly, however, the top five highest-rated Member's Mark products, according to Sam's Club reviews, are all pretty bland: 3-ply facial tissues, 2-ply facial tissues, 2-ply toilet paper, purified water, and dinner paper plates. But there's nothing wrong with doing the basics right, which is what makes the alliance of Walmart and Sam's Club such a powerhouse in the industry.