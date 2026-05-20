Want A More Filling Pot Roast? Just Add This One Canned Ingredient

When you need a hot and hearty dinner that can feed the whole family, pot roast can always be at the top of the list. There are some tips to follow for tender, flavorful pot roast, but when you use the proper kitchen technology, it's super easy to make a pot roast in the slow cooker. It takes a bit of time, but you just need the right veggies, some broth, and seasoning, and you can set it and forget it. You'll get a whole meal of perfectly cooked, tender beef, soft, tasty carrots and onions, and plenty of gravy to pour on your mashed potatoes, all with minimal effort. But if you want an even more filling beef-and-gravy dinner, think about adding some canned pinto beans to your next pot roast dinner.

Adding canned pinto beans to your regular pot roast recipe can pack on the flavor and protein. Just one cup of canned pintos gives you about 10 to 12 grams of protein. Adding a 15- or 16-ounce can to your pot roast dinner means more nutrition — not just additional protein, but extra fiber and essential nutrients, like folate and potassium as well, creating a more filling dinner. Simply pouring in a whole can of beans with the aquafaba juice can help thicken your gravy and layer on taste because it's loaded with starch and salt. However, depending on the beans you buy, you might want to think about rinsing the beans to decrease sodium or cutting back on added salt in your recipe.