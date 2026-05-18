Is Dried-Out Cheese Safe To Eat?

We all have that one partial block of cheese sitting in the back of the drawer. Maybe it'll eventually make it onto a grilled cheese or sandwiched into a quesadilla. But when you actually get around to using it, the cheese might be dried out. If it's just dry, that's simply a sign of moisture loss – moisture that has evaporated from prolonged contact with air. It's not necessarily a sign the cheese has gone bad.

Crusty, dry edges on your block of cheese are a signal it won't be quite as good as when it was fresh, but it doesn't always mean it's unsafe to eat. It won't have the same creamy consistency as it did when you first took it home, so consider using dried-out cheeses for cooked dishes rather than eating it on its own. Think of it like stale bread: It's not going to make you sick, but it may not taste as good.

Cheese is one of the most commonly wasted household food items, so using it before it goes bad can help reduce food waste. Storing your cheese properly is key. Cheese dries out because of the air flow around it, so to store cheese for as long as possible, make sure it's kept airtight (a glass food storage container with a seal will do well here). Cheese paper is also a good option, but something you might not have in your house already.