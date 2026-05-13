This Beer Helped Put Colorado's Craft Scene On The Map

Before hazy IPAs and and barrel-aged sours became standard to see in taprooms, one amber ale helped introduce Colorado to craft beer. The Rocky Mountain State is now closely tied to the modern day craft beer movement, and this is partially thanks to New Belgium Brewing's Fat Tire. As one of the first beverages produced by the company in 1991, it brought Belgium-style ale to a generation unfamiliar with it.

Founded by Jeff Lebesch and Kim Jordan in Fort Collins, a college town in the north of the state, the brewery was inspired by a cycling trip through Belgium in the late 1980s. There they sampled different types of beers like amber ales Trappist varieties. Upon returning to Colorado, they began brewing in a basement, eventually creating Fat Tire. The name was inspired by the mountain bike tires that they rode on in Europe.

At a time when many Americans still associated beer with standard lagers, Fat Tire offered something totally different. It used malt, fruit notes, and more complex flavors, all of which were a switch from the clean, crisp, and expected flavors of a lager. Instead of catering only to niche craft beer enthusiasts, Fat Tire was interesting yet approachable enough for the mainstream. As one Reddit user described on the r/CraftBeer thread, "It's nostalgic because it's what got me (and a lot of others) into craft beer. That early popularity helped solidify Fort Collins as the craft beer capital of Colorado.