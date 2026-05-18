3 Of The Best Ways To Safely Get Rid Of Bacon Grease

What if you need to deal with bacon grease that ended up on the floor or counter? You might already know that you can clean up spilled oil with a pantry item like flour, cornstarch, salt, or baking soda. The same approach applies here. Use the powdery products will soak up the fat before sweeping it all up into the garbage can.

There needs to be an adequate amount of starch or salt to absorb the amount of grease that spilled, and it has to sit for at least a few minutes to remove as much as possible. (It may take as long as 15 minutes.) You can then grab a brush and dustpan to clear it off of the affected surface. Follow that up by using your preferred cleaning agent (vinegar, soap, etc) and rags to get the greasy spots back to their usual squeaky clean state. Clean the rags by boiling them in hot water and vinegar before running them through a hot water cycle in your washing machine.

You may be wondering: Why not skip using flour or baking soda and just use paper towels or rags? If it is a small spill, then those are fine options. But if it is relatively large, you will need a lot of paper towels to soak up the mess properly. You could grab a rag and squeeze or clean it in between wipes. However, you may end up wasting much more water than you bargained for unless you plan on using a disposable cloth or towel. Starchy powders or salts simply do a much better and more economical job.