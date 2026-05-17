From Water To Soda To Beer: 4 Ways To Quickly Chill Drinks In A Pinch

When you're fresh out of ice, frozen fruit, or freezer space, you might need to think outside the box. But if you happen to have a can of compressed air and sealable plastic container, you're in luck. According to a guest on the "Rachael Ray Show", these two items can be used to chill a canned beverage instantly.

Pierce a small hole in the side of the plastic container and place one or two cans inside and seal the lid. Next, slide the extended nozzle of your compressed air can through the hole. Then turn the compressed air can upside down and spray. During the show segment, when Rachael Ray sprayed the can with her other hand on top of the container, she could see and feel frost forming on the lid. The canned drink was so cold when Ray attempted to take it out of the container, she jumped when she touched it.

However, as users in the comments of the segment pointed out, some cans of compressed air contain chemicals called bitterants, which can be harmful and unpleasant if ingested. So if you're planning to try this method, take a second to inspect the label and confirm your compressed air is professional grade and does not have a bitterant warning. If it doesn't, then you're in the clear, and this trick could be your fastest route to a cold drink in hand.