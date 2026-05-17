4 Ways Beginners Can Easily Identify Quality Tequila

Few spirits have had as drastic a makeover as tequila, which went from the messy fringes of hangover-inducing shots and syrupy margaritas to a high-end sipping spirit. In the last few decades, the Mexican-native agave plant-based spirit has become incredibly popular, and for good reason. Its centuries-old history translates to nuance and complexity in a glass. If you're looking to arm yourself with basic tequila knowledge, like how it's made and its numerous varieties, you may find that identifying quality tequila can be daunting, given the thousands of brands available. However, a few simple checks can help narrow down the pool from which to choose.

For starters, look for the 100% agave label. Then, check the bottle's Norma Oficial Mexicana (NOM) code to identify its distillery of origin, and ensure it was made using traditional methods. There has also been a lot of hype around celebrity-endorsed tequila in recent years, but it's best to take all of that with a rather large pinch of salt (and a lime wedge).

Since tequila has a distinctive flavor profile, what's considered "best" to a veteran tequila enthusiast may not be one a beginner equally enjoys. Different tequila types — blanco, joven, reposado, and añejo — have distinct flavor profiles, and choosing the best one comes down to preferences and how you drink it. Still, a good baseline to establish is avoiding low-quality variants in which additives and mass production dilute the true nature of this deliciously layered spirit.