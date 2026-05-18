For Tastier Burgers Add A Packet Of This Seasoning (It's Magic)

Hamburgers are one of those dishes you may have made so many times you might believe there's nothing new to discover about them. However, this couldn't be more wrong. There's a simple way to create uniquely tasty burgers unlike anything you've likely had before. All it takes is a simple packet of store-bought taco seasoning.

For some grill cooks, seasoning the burger itself beyond salt and pepper can almost seem like an afterthought, especially compared to the role toppings often play. However, there's no better way to enhance your burger than treating the meat itself. Typical blends of taco seasoning include a vibrant mix of spices, such as cumin, chili powder, paprika, garlic and onion powders, and oregano, in addition to salt and pepper. This isn't just some random mixture of seasonings out of your spice rack. They're a proven combination that works well with ground beef and has been satisfying taste buds for generations.

Integrating it could hardly be easier; sprinkle it in while mixing the ground beef to ensure even distribution through your patties. Those who prefer premade or frozen burgers can shake it onto the exterior of the patties, pressing it in to ensure as much seasoning sticks as possible.