For Tastier Burgers Add A Packet Of This Seasoning (It's Magic)
Hamburgers are one of those dishes you may have made so many times you might believe there's nothing new to discover about them. However, this couldn't be more wrong. There's a simple way to create uniquely tasty burgers unlike anything you've likely had before. All it takes is a simple packet of store-bought taco seasoning.
For some grill cooks, seasoning the burger itself beyond salt and pepper can almost seem like an afterthought, especially compared to the role toppings often play. However, there's no better way to enhance your burger than treating the meat itself. Typical blends of taco seasoning include a vibrant mix of spices, such as cumin, chili powder, paprika, garlic and onion powders, and oregano, in addition to salt and pepper. This isn't just some random mixture of seasonings out of your spice rack. They're a proven combination that works well with ground beef and has been satisfying taste buds for generations.
Integrating it could hardly be easier; sprinkle it in while mixing the ground beef to ensure even distribution through your patties. Those who prefer premade or frozen burgers can shake it onto the exterior of the patties, pressing it in to ensure as much seasoning sticks as possible.
A little taco mix goes a long way
When deploying this tip, it's vital to remember most taco seasoning packets are designed to provide a spicy taco-forward taste to a pound of meat using only around an ounce of seasoning. Therefore, if you want a broader flavor boost and less of a "taco burger," you may want to use somewhat less. However, it may require a bit of experimentation at first, which is a relatively low-cost endeavor with most grocery store taco seasoning packets typically costing around a dollar or less.
Those who want to replicate the supermarket variety at home can easily do so as well, often for even cheaper. Our homemade taco seasoning recipe relies on just six common spices and kosher salt and can be tweaked to fit the flavor preferences of you and your fellow diners. When stored in a sealed container in a cool, dry place, it can last up to a year, ensuring you'll always have some ready for burgers, tacos, chili, or any other foods that need an extra kick of flavor.
This trick can be applied to more than just hamburgers. Taco seasoning can add a boost to a variety of our ground beef recipes that everyone will love, providing an unexpected hit. Still, the next time you're ready to fire up the grill, make sure to grab your taco seasoning; you may be surprised by the magic it can add to everyday hamburgers.