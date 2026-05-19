The 3 Best Mexican Cheeses You Should Be Using For Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

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Grilled cheese is one of the greatest comfort foods on the planet. It's enjoyed around the world for its melty inside, crispy outside, and rich, buttery taste. Perhaps best of all, it's not difficult to make an amazing grilled cheese. At its core, the sandwich is just bread, cheese, and a fat like butter or oil to grill it in — though there are ways to level it up. One of those ways is your choice of cheese. The melting cheeses of Mexico, such as queso asadero, queso Chihuahua, and queso Oaxaca, make excellent grilled cheese additions.

Mexico has a long tradition of dishes featuring melted cheese, such as enchiladas, quesadillas, and queso fundido. For a restaurant-worthy grilled cheese, some chefs swear by combinations of different cheeses, but when you know what to look for in a great cheese, you can get creative on your own. Ideal choices for a gooey, scrumptious sandwich are those that are mild and melt easily. Cheddar or American are commonly used for this reason, but soft, cow's milk Mexican cheeses can also work beautifully. Here's how you can incorporate them to achieve maximum melt and craveable flavor.