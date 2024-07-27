12 Cheese Combinations That Chefs Swear By For The Perfect Grilled Cheese Sandwich

There are many ways to upgrade grilled cheese, but this comforting classic is perhaps best in its simplest form, with two slices of crusty bread holding an ideal ratio of melted cheese. There are many tips on which bread to use for grilled cheese and how to attain the perfect level of crispiness, but that's a discussion for another day. Here and now, we want to focus only on the gooey, central part of a grilled cheese sandwich.

We've gathered chefs and other industry professionals and asked them to share the ultimate cheese combinations they like to tuck into a grilled cheese sandwich. If you're tired of the classic version that typically packs only American cheese or cheddar, this list will be an inspiring read. Some ideas are innovative and bold, while others rely on the classics with a twist, fueling the belief that the old-school version is always the best. The suggestions feature various cheese types, and though most of them are familiar and readily available, there might be some new names on the list, hopefully inspiring you to be more adventurous next time you feel the familiar grilled cheese craving kicking in.