12 Cheese Combinations That Chefs Swear By For The Perfect Grilled Cheese Sandwich
There are many ways to upgrade grilled cheese, but this comforting classic is perhaps best in its simplest form, with two slices of crusty bread holding an ideal ratio of melted cheese. There are many tips on which bread to use for grilled cheese and how to attain the perfect level of crispiness, but that's a discussion for another day. Here and now, we want to focus only on the gooey, central part of a grilled cheese sandwich.
We've gathered chefs and other industry professionals and asked them to share the ultimate cheese combinations they like to tuck into a grilled cheese sandwich. If you're tired of the classic version that typically packs only American cheese or cheddar, this list will be an inspiring read. Some ideas are innovative and bold, while others rely on the classics with a twist, fueling the belief that the old-school version is always the best. The suggestions feature various cheese types, and though most of them are familiar and readily available, there might be some new names on the list, hopefully inspiring you to be more adventurous next time you feel the familiar grilled cheese craving kicking in.
Brie and Gruyère (Gigi Gaggero)
Chef Gigi Gaggero is a former Academic Director at Le Cordon Bleu, who established one of the first cooking schools designed for kids. After decades of teaching, she published the award-winning book "Food Fight: For Parents of Picky Eaters" with practical advice and easy family-style recipes. Gaggero now devotes her time to recipe development, coaching, public speaking, and content creation. When asked about her favorite cheese combinations, she mentioned that the combination of matured Swiss Gruyère and soft French Brie is one of her favorites.
Gruyère is an aged cheese which, as Gaggero describes it, "brings a rich and complex flavor profile to the mix." On the other hand, classic Brie imparts creaminess and is especially welcomed due to its melting properties. Gaggero explains that the combination works because it partners two contrasting items that complement each other perfectly. As she explains, "The nuttiness of Gruyère adds depth and richness to the sandwich, while the creamy, buttery goodness of Brie provides a luscious melt-in-your-mouth experience." In Gaggero's eyes, the result is a grilled cheese she would describe as "gourmet" and "indulgent." It's a combination that you can serve on important occasions and something that can be included in your daily routine. She also added that caramelized onions would be a perfect match with these two cheese varieties.
Goat cheese, pepper jack and Cheddar (Nikki Trzeciak)
The next cheese combination comes from Nikki Trzeciak, executive Chef and senior manager of culinary and sensory at Saputo USA. Trzeciak earned her Bachelor's Degree in Culinary Arts and has been working in the industry for over 15 years, covering vast areas of expertise, including product development, recipe testing, menu formulation, and project management. On the topic of grilled cheese sandwiches, for Trzeciak, the winning combo includes goat cheese, pepper jack, and cheddar.
The Chef explained that she assembles this combination whenever she wants something less standard but utterly delicious. Her ideal version packs "Montchevre goat cheese, pepperjack and Black Creek Extra Sharp Cheddar." She explains that the tangy character of goat cheese finds a perfect partner in pepperjack's subtle spiciness, while cheddar rounds things off with its more serious, aged profile.
Trzeciak also mentions an ingenious trick of adding strawberry jam to the mix. She elaborates that, "The strawberry jam adds a delicious sweetness that accentuates the goat cheese and the strawberry plays beautifully with the floral notes of the jalapeño as well."
Mozzarella and ricotta (Mark Sciortino)
Mark Sciortino, who you will usually see referenced as Chef Marco, is a seasoned professional with 40 years of experience in the industry. He specializes in Italian cuisine and currently runs Marco's Italian Restaurant and Deli, famous for its classic Italian fare and the original Sangwich. Sciortino also promotes Italian cheese culture through his partnership with Galbani, one of the biggest Italian cheese brands. Unsurprisingly, for his version of the perfect grilled cheese, he chose trusty Italian favorites.
"One of my favorite cheese combinations in a grilled cheese is Galbani Fresh Mozzarella and Galbani Ricotta," says Sciortino. One of the biggest advantages here is that these are widely available cheese varieties, which makes it really easy to recreate at home. Sciortino explains that the combination is remarkable because you get the beautiful creaminess and the stretchy texture from mozzarella, while ricotta provides richness and a smooth finish. Ricotta will also take care of the sweetness and deliver more character to the sandwich. Still, it's not too strong to overpower the subtle profile of milky mozzarella. Sciortino believes that the combination will turn your standard grilled cheese into "a sophisticated, gourmet sandwich that will delight both kids and adults."
Sciortino also mentioned that you can upgrade the combination by tweaking it with tomato sauce and ground beef to make a version with a lasagna-like character. He also recommends combining mint, pesto, and meatballs to add some Mediterranean flair.
Beer cheese and mozzarella (David Rose)
David Rose was born into a family of chefs, so his career path was not surprising. He currently operates as the Executive Chef for Omaha Steaks and frequently appears in various culinary shows, TV programs, and magazines. Rose is classically trained but looks for inspiration in traditional Southern cuisine and his Jamaican heritage, so you can expect a lot of big and bold flavors. Naturally, his favorite combination for grilled cheese is in line with his culinary style.
For the perfect cheese fusion, Rose chose a slightly unusual option that combines beer cheese and mozzarella. For beer cheese, he suggests combining "extra sharp cheddar and a milder Colby Jack." His recipe also includes butter, flour, mustard, hot sauce, Worcestershire sauce, and various spices to make a creamy cheese roux. As beer cheese is packed with flavor, Rose advises pairing it with something milder, ideally refreshing mozzarella. To finish things off, he recommends using rustic bread and toasting the sandwich in brown butter for an extra flavor kick. Other add-ins that he believes can complement beer cheese are corned beef and sauerkraut, which sounds like a great idea if you want to make an extra-indulgent grilled cheese.
Brie and mozzarella (Jessie Johnson)
Jessie Johnson is a recipe developer, photographer, and founder of Life As A Strawberry, a space initially designed as a personal blog that outgrew its original purpose and now serves as a digital publishing company. The goal has not changed, though. Johnson still wants to provide all the necessary info to help people cook and eat better by choosing the best ingredients and learning how to turn them into comforting specials. Grilled cheese is as comforting as it gets, so we asked her about her preference when it comes to combining cheeses for this classic.
Johnson is all about buttery richness, so her favorite is a blend of shredded mozzarella and Brie. She explained that mozzarella "gives you a mild flavor and a perfect, Instagram-worthy cheese pull," while Brie "lends richness and a beautiful buttery texture to a grilled cheese sandwich." She explained that this sandwich is amazing on its own, but she loves to break through all the luscious creaminess with a zesty kick. Her suggestions include cranberry sauce, thin apple slices, and blackberries. If this contrast is too much for you, she believes that a salt-laden element like bacon or prosciutto will also nicely balance all the cheesy richness.
Fontina and Gouda (Gigi Gaggero)
Chef Gigi Gaggero shared one more cheesy combination she enjoys in her grilled cheese. Here, she suggests Fontina and Gouda as the ideal partners to create a sandwich with bold flavors and a lot of character. Gouda is probably the more familiar of the two. This legendary cow's milk cheese was invented in the Netherlands, and it's easily distinguished by the yellow paraffin skin that surrounds the semi-soft interior with its mild and milky flavor. Fontina is also made from cow's milk and shares similar characteristics, though it has a slightly stronger flavor that Gaggero describes as "earthy and nutty." The cheese originates from the Italian Aosta Valley and is especially praised for its melting properties.
Gaggero explains that these two cheese varieties complement each other in flavor and texture. Fontina and its hearty profile find a perfect match in Gouda due to its subtle sweetness and caramelly undertones. Regarding texture, she mentioned, "The melt-in-your-mouth texture of Fontina blends seamlessly with the creaminess of Gouda, resulting in a grilled cheese that is both hearty and hedonistic!" This cheese combination features familiar flavors and textures, so it would probably agree with everyone. However, the big flavors make it stand out among mediocre versions. Gaggero concludes that the combination creates "utterly satisfying grilled cheese—a true gourmet delight."
Cheddar and mozzarella (Erica A. Thomas)
Erica A. Thomas is the person behind Eating With Erica, the food and lifestyle website that covers dining and lifestyle in the Atlanta area and features creative recipes and useful entertainment tips. Thomas also runs a women-only supper club, and she is regularly featured in various magazines and TV shows. Her first cookbook, Confidently Cooking, is planned for this summer.
For Thomas, grilled cheese is classic comfort food, and though it can be incredibly simple, it's easily upgraded with different cheese combinations and various add-ons. One of her favorite combos is a classic Cheddar and mozzarella mix. Thomas emphasizes that the great thing about Cheddar is that it varies in flavor and intensity, so you can pick a version you prefer more and adapt the grilled sandwich to your taste. She explained, "Mild cheddar is typically aged 2-3 months and has a buttery, smooth flavor, whereas Sharp Cheddar is aged for 12 months or more, giving it a more intense flavor and a slightly crumbly texture." Whichever option you choose, the Cheddar will melt perfectly and deliver a lot of flavor.
Thomas suggests classic mozzarella as the best partner with Cheddar. As she says, "sweet, milky flavor combines with the tangy umami of the cheddar." She also likes to add smoky roast to the mix to round off the combination.
American cheese and sharp Cheddar (Holly Nilsson)
Holly Nilsson is a recipe developer and a founder of Spend with Pennies, a cooking blog that focuses on simple, tried and tested recipes that are perfect for families. Nilsson's aim is to create dishes that are easy to follow, and that can be incorporated into daily schedules without too much hassle, which is the best way to gather the whole family for a meal. Nilsson also collected the best family-style recipes in Everyday Comfort, her first cookbook that will be available in September. As she is all about comforting classics, Nilsson stays true to her philosophy when it comes to grilled cheese by claiming that her favorite option is the old-school combination of American cheese and sharp Cheddar.
She claims that this is a combination that perfectly mimics the versions she grew up eating. The Cheddar brings in the potent cheesy flavor, while American cheese is mostly about texture and evoking childhood memories. Nilsson believes that you shouldn't mess with the classics and that grilled cheese should be a simple affair that can easily be upgraded by switching cheese varieties. "I always begin with a base of sharp cheddar for its bold flavor," she explains, but as an alternative to American cheese, she suggests Danish Havarti, a semi-soft variety that also comes in various flavored versions. For the perfect complement, Nilsson suggests "a side of dill pickle, of course!"
Sharp Cheddar and Gruyère or Raclette (Jeanine Donofrio)
Jeanine Donofrio is a creator and recipe developer at Love and Lemons, a culinary blog that puts fruits and veggies in the spotlight. The recipes are fun, creative, and informative, teaching you how to make the best use of veggies and to properly cook ingredients so they can show their best qualities. Donofrio is also the author of two bestselling cookbooks packed with recipes that will keep you happy, healthy, and organized.
When asked about her go-to grilled cheese recipe, she always opts for sharp Cheddar combined with Gruyère or Raclette. "I think sharp cheddar is a grilled cheese essential — it melts really nicely and adds a tangy, nutty flavor," explains Donofrio. She believes that Cheddar is a classic for a reason, and that it lends a truly comforting character to the sandwich. She likes to pair it with Swiss Gruyère, which brings in more complex flavors and does well in grilled cheese as it melts easily. As an alternative to Gruyère, Donofrio mentions an Alpine-style Raclette cheese. This semi-hard cheese is also native to Switzerland, where you'll usually see it melted and served over bread or potatoes. Donofrio explains that these melting properties make Raclette one of the best choices for grilled cheese but mentions that she likes to use it due to its more intense flavor. "All these cheeses are great melters, so either combination makes a grilled cheese ultra-gooey," she added.
Provolone and pepper jack (Erica A. Thomas)
Erica A. Thomas wanted to mention another cheese combination she believes is ideal for grilled cheese. This time, she recommends pairing provolone with pepper jack. Provolone is a classic Italian cheese made with cow's milk. It falls into the semi-hard category with a flavor that might vary depending on the age. Provolone cheese hails from southern Italy, but versions of it are now produced in other regions and different countries. On the other hand, pepper jack is an all-American cheese best described as a spicy version of Monterey Jack. The spiciness mainly comes from finely chopped peppers that are dispersed throughout the cheese.
Thomas reminds us that we need to be careful about which provolone we want to use. She notes, "A mild provolone is creamy, sweet, and a little 'nutty' while a picante provolone is sharp and more intense in flavor." She believes both versions would go well with pepper jack, but stick to the milder version if you don't like too much spice. For Thomas, the spicy version does the trick and makes the sandwich much more flavorful. She also added that she prefers to pair this combination with white mushrooms, "because they add a mild, earthy flavor with a hint of umami."
Cheddar, muenster, mozzarella (Nikki Trzeciak)
Nikki Trzeciak from Saputo shared another grilled cheese favorite, featuring a cheesy trio that has everything she wants in grilled cheese. In this version, she joins Cheddar, muenster, and mozzarella. Combined, they deliver "flavor, melty goodness and cheese pull."
Trzeciak says that in this combination, she opts for Black Creek Cheddar With Parmesan Notes. The cheese has all the qualities of a sharp Cheddar but adds more flavor due to its Parmesan element. The next thing she likes to add is muenster cheese. This is perhaps less commonly used in classic grilled cheese, but Trzeciak describes how she appreciates its "extra cozy, creamy and gooey goodness." American muenster is nothing like its aromatic European ancestor. It is also produced from cow's milk, but the production is significantly different, resulting in a cheese with a subtle aroma and a neutral flavor profile, which makes it ideal for pairing. Trzeciak finishes the sandwich with shredded mozzarella, which she expects will deliver a "buttery neutral flavor and its awesome cheese pull." For Trzeciak, this is the winning combination that will satisfy all those who look for flavor and texture in grilled cheese.
Pimento cheese spread and sharp Cheddar (Jessie Johnson)
While Jessie Johnson's first suggestion was a mild combination of mozzarella and Brie that mainly focused on texture, the following suggestion is totally different and partners pimento cheese spread and sharp Cheddar.
Pimento or pimiento spread is a Southern favorite that typically combines cheese, mayonnaise, and pimientos — red peppers that usually have a lot of sweetness and a touch of heat. The spread is typically seasoned, and you'll occasionally see it made with cream cheese or Worcestershire sauce. The result is a creamy and decadent dip with a lot of character, ideal for grilled cheese. As Johnson describes, it "melts well for a buttery texture that feels hearty."
According to Johnson, pimento spread finds its best partner in sharp white Cheddar. Though the typical cheese in the pimento spread is also Cheddar — which technically means that we have only one cheese variety in the combination — the spread has an entirely different flavor profile and texture, so it can easily be classified as a distinct element. Johnson clarifies that the addition of sliced Cheddar will provide "more of a cheese pull and add depth of flavor." She recommends serving this hearty combination with a classic tomato soup.