This TikToker Does A Spot-On Impression Of Anthony Bourdain That'll Make You Cry Laughing

Chef and television star Anthony Bourdain might no longer be with us, but our collective memory of him certainly endures. The biopic film "Tony," which is scheduled for release in August, has many of us remembering the events of his life and his unique brand of personality and dark humor (if you missed these 3 easter eggs from the movie trailer, we've got you covered). Luckily we've got Jonathan Kite, the comedian and social media creator, who in recent years, has been going viral for his spot-on impersonations of Bourdain, to help keep his memory alive (and keep us laughing).

In his series "Parts Well Known," (a nod to the deceased star's culinary travel show "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown," Kite visits popular festivals, restaurants, and grocery stores, delivering hilarious commentary using Bourdain's signature brand of storytelling. "Today your biggest battle is staying awake after succumbing to the siren song of the Cheddar Bay biscuits," he says in a parody Red Lobster review. "Warm golden seductresses whose buttery whispers could lull Poseidon himself into a carb-induced coma."

In response to Kite's Red Lobster video, a group of Redditors at r/AnthonyBourdain reacted with disbelief at how spot-on and hilarious the comedian's take was. "I feel like Tony took over this man's body ... " one user said. Further down the thread another responded, "You're killing me soo good [explicative] we miss you Anthony."