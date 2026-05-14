This TikToker Does A Spot-On Impression Of Anthony Bourdain That'll Make You Cry Laughing
Chef and television star Anthony Bourdain might no longer be with us, but our collective memory of him certainly endures. The biopic film "Tony," which is scheduled for release in August, has many of us remembering the events of his life and his unique brand of personality and dark humor (if you missed these 3 easter eggs from the movie trailer, we've got you covered). Luckily we've got Jonathan Kite, the comedian and social media creator, who in recent years, has been going viral for his spot-on impersonations of Bourdain, to help keep his memory alive (and keep us laughing).
In his series "Parts Well Known," (a nod to the deceased star's culinary travel show "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown," Kite visits popular festivals, restaurants, and grocery stores, delivering hilarious commentary using Bourdain's signature brand of storytelling. "Today your biggest battle is staying awake after succumbing to the siren song of the Cheddar Bay biscuits," he says in a parody Red Lobster review. "Warm golden seductresses whose buttery whispers could lull Poseidon himself into a carb-induced coma."
In response to Kite's Red Lobster video, a group of Redditors at r/AnthonyBourdain reacted with disbelief at how spot-on and hilarious the comedian's take was. "I feel like Tony took over this man's body ... " one user said. Further down the thread another responded, "You're killing me soo good [explicative] we miss you Anthony."
Jonathan Kite considers Anthony Bourdain a hero and aims to honor him
In a TikTok video captioned "Answering your Anthony Bourdain questions," Jonathan Kite explained how he became intrigued with Bourdain after reading about him and traveling around the country, eating at several places Bourdain had visited. Then in 2017 he visited his father, who had cancer at the time, and on his trip back across the country he decided to try his first Bourdain impression. "In that moment ... in that drive ... there was such a comfort in his voice, and hearing about his adventures as they were happening while I was driving solo on an adventure of my own."
In the Q&A Kite also referenced his Costco Review, which was the first Bourdain parody he uploaded to TikTok. He said he could picture Bourdain appreciating the experience inside the warehouse store, and respecting the $1.50 hot dog and soda combo. "The truth was all I was trying to do was pay homage to a hero of mine who had brought me so much happiness ... "
Though he didn't originally intend to create a whole series, Kite said he was encouraged by fans' reactions and continued to create the parodies. Other destinations in his series "Places Well Known" include Coachella, Erewhon, Waffle House, Buc-ees, and Chuck E. Cheese. Of the Chuck E. Cheese review, and Kite's capturing of Bourdain, one Redditor said, " ... I felt his soul in this video."