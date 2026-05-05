3 Small Details You May Have Missed In The Tony Movie Trailer

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More legend than human being, Anthony Bourdain remains a cultural force even years after his untimely death. With the upcoming release of "Tony," A24's biopic about the beginnings of the chef and writer, Bourdain fans will get a more intimate look at the icon. While the chef faced his share of struggles in life, from drug addiction to mental health issues, the film focuses on more hopeful years. In the trailer, we see a young Bourdain (Dominic Sessa) secure his first job in a restaurant under a talented chef (Antonio Banderas) while courting his high school sweetheart and soon-to-be-wife (Emilia Jones).

We're as excited as anyone else for this biopic, and as a result, we may have watched the trailer an obscene number of times. In the course of our viewing, we spied some details that are packed with meaning — if you're willing to do a little digging. These include a reference to Bourdain's TV work and a nod to one of his favorite foods. There's also a blink-and-you'll-miss-it movie reference that foreshadows a darker time in the chef's life. Bourdain was a complicated but beloved guy, and we're looking forward to spending some time in his shoes when "Tony" debuts in August 2026.