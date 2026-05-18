When Should You Smash A Smash Burger?
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One of the worst things you can do with a smash burger is dry it out, leaving you with a crunchy meat biscuit instead of a moist patty. If you want a crispy smash burger that stays as juicy as possible, smash it shortly after pulling the beef from the fridge, and no more than 30 seconds after it hits the griddle. In short, cold beef plus a hot pan equals a perfect smash.
Ground beef fresh out of the refrigerator retains more moisture than meat that came to room temperature before cooking. Waiting too long to smash the burger can also be a detriment to its moisture content. Smashing a burger within seconds of placing it on a preheated, ungreased griddle helps it retain more than half of the moisture it would lose if you smash the patty after it has sizzled for a minute or more.
The beef's response to temperature and timing comes down to science. The proteins in the ground meat tighten as they warm up, causing it to release its liquids. By smashing it early, the burger becomes thin while it's still cold, which allows it to cook faster with minimal moisture loss. Try this technique with a simple smash burger recipe, and you'll end up with crispy, caramelized burgers that are also irresistibly juicy.
Tips for smashing a burger perfectly
Smashing a burger at the right time and temperature only accounts for part of the equation. You need to smash it the right way, too. Smashing down a ball of cold ground beef requires more elbow grease than smashing a warmer burger, but the results are worth it. So, how do you make sure you can fully smash a cold burger within the first 30 seconds of cook time?
You may want to practice putting your weight onto a flat metal spatula, making sure to get an even distribution of pressure so the burger crisps up uniformly. Or you could make it a lot easier by using a weighted burger press, which flattens the meat evenly and with less effort. A press can also prevent you from accidentally releasing pressure too soon and tearing the patty. Slightly rocking the press while it's on the burger also makes the meat stick to the griddle like it's supposed to.
If you're not confident in your ability to pick up the technique, consider smashing your burgers ahead of time. Smashing burgers with a tortilla press works pretty well for this (just place parchment paper between the raw beef and the press to avoid future cross-contamination). You may also want to pre-smash your burgers a little larger than your target patty size to account for shrinkage, and let them cook for about 1 minute before flipping to develop that signature smash burger crust.