When Should You Smash A Smash Burger?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of the worst things you can do with a smash burger is dry it out, leaving you with a crunchy meat biscuit instead of a moist patty. If you want a crispy smash burger that stays as juicy as possible, smash it shortly after pulling the beef from the fridge, and no more than 30 seconds after it hits the griddle. In short, cold beef plus a hot pan equals a perfect smash.

Ground beef fresh out of the refrigerator retains more moisture than meat that came to room temperature before cooking. Waiting too long to smash the burger can also be a detriment to its moisture content. Smashing a burger within seconds of placing it on a preheated, ungreased griddle helps it retain more than half of the moisture it would lose if you smash the patty after it has sizzled for a minute or more.

The beef's response to temperature and timing comes down to science. The proteins in the ground meat tighten as they warm up, causing it to release its liquids. By smashing it early, the burger becomes thin while it's still cold, which allows it to cook faster with minimal moisture loss. Try this technique with a simple smash burger recipe, and you'll end up with crispy, caramelized burgers that are also irresistibly juicy.