The Best Mexican Restaurants Featured On Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives

Mexican food is much more than just tacos and burritos. With a rich culinary history stretching back thousands of years, there are dozens of Mexican foods you need to try before you die. Just ask Guy Fieri, who seems on a quest to make every day a fiesta on his hit show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." From Maine to Alaska and everywhere in between, Fieri has made it a point to spotlight the coolest Mexican restaurants and the best Mexican foods in North America — including hitting up Mexican joints in both Canada and Mexico itself.

But which of the dozens of Mexican restaurants that Fieri has visited over the years truly stand out? Of all the empanadas, tortas, chile rellenos, and chilaquiles that Fieri has scarfed down over the decades, which of them linger long in the memory like the brush of an angel's wings upon a world-weary tongue? In other words, which of these joints are the best Mexican restaurants ever featured on "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives?" Rev up your engine and grab a map, because we're about to find out.