What To Know About Costco's Green Price Tags

Costco is the third-largest retailer in the world, with over 145 million members in 14 countries. It's an extremely popular store, and one reason is the prices. Comparison shoppers on the lookout for extra ways to save money at Costco have probably noticed some green price tags in the store in addition to the usual white ones. What can discerning members learn from this color code?

The answer is very simple: Green price signs indicate that a product is organic. Not every Costco location adopted this code, but these green tags were designed to help consumers identify certified organic food items at a glance. You can also look for the certified organic logo on either tags or product packaging, which signifies that the item meets the USDA's criteria for organic commercial goods. In other words, it's free of synthetic additives or processes, like pesticides or genetic modification.

Unfortunately, posts on r/CostcoEmployee and the Organic Foods Community Facebook group allege that Costco has stopped printing green signs. "Very anti-consumer behavior," wrote one disgruntled customer on Facebook. But a Redditor had an explanation: "There was a company-wide email ... that green signs won't be used anymore. One of my AGMs told me it's to cut costs." Another employee on that forum said their store simply highlights the word "organic" in green, now that the prices are printed on white paper. Other Costco locations have opted to print the USDA organic symbol on the price tag instead.