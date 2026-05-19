Forget Cleaning Chemicals; These Pantry Staples Make Oven Racks Look Like New

As one of the workhorses of any kitchen, most ovens can get pretty grimy after a while. However, many people may be reluctant to coat their racks with the assortment of chemicals commonly found in commercially sold oven cleaners. Fortunately, the solution is likely already sitting in your pantry. It's two common powders, both of which have a variety of uses, culinary and otherwise: baking soda and cornstarch.

Although baking soda may be somewhat well-known as a home cleaner, fewer tips and tricks focus on cornstarch. For those unfamiliar, it's a flavorless, odorless, finely ground powder made from the dried and ground endosperm (interior) of corn kernels. As a pure starch, the main uses of cornstarch are for textural purposes, helping thicken soups and stews, produce more tender baked goods, and add an ideal, gluten-free crunch to battered and fried items.

However, it's also a dynamo when it comes to cleaning. It readily absorbs grease, making it easy to wipe away, while also functioning as a gentle abrasive to help scour off grime without damaging your oven. Typically, it's combined at a ratio of two tablespoons cornstarch to one tablespoon baking soda, then mixed into a thick paste with water.

Cornstarch and baking soda are by no means the only foods that are actually great to clean with, either. Adding a few drops of white vinegar or lemon juice to the paste before applying boosts the non-toxic cleaning power of your homemade oven cleaner, thanks to the grime-fighting acidity.