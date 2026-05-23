Alexander The Great Held A Wine-Soaked Drinking Contest That Resulted In 41 Deaths
Most of us have attended those parties where we wish we had gone a little lighter on the booze. While the morning after a birthday rager might have us reaching for a breakfast guaranteed to cure a hangover, none of us has had to wake up to the sight of over forty dead bodies (at least we hope). That's what legendary Macedonian general Alexander the Great had to deal with after maybe the deadliest drinking contest in history.
According to the writings of Plutarch, a Roman historian and biographer of Alexander the Great, the Macedonian conqueror proposed a drinking contest after the funeral of his advisor (who died by self-immolation, but that's a story for another day). The winner, Promachus, drank four pitchers (known as "choes") of wine, which by modern measurements is about 13 liters. Promachus was given a crown, but didn't have long to appreciate it. He died three days later, just one of an estimated 41 who passed after a "violent chill" went through their bodies following the alcohol poisoning. Drinking games are more ancient than you think, but it's nice that the stakes have mellowed out somewhat.
Alexander the Great's wine was different than ours
Downing 13 liters of wine in one sitting is going to cause anyone some problems, but is it really enough to wipe out 41 soldiers over a few days? The mortality factor makes more sense when you consider that the wine Alexander the Great and his cohorts drank wasn't the bottled stuff we're used to. The Ancient Romans actually drank pretty weak wine that was very diluted — around three parts water to one part wine — and Ancient Greeks had a similar approach. Macedonians drank their wine unmixed, meaning Promachus was chugging the heavy stuff. He learned firsthand what happens when you drink too much alcohol, but he unfortunately didn't get the chance to amend his ways.
There aren't any records of Alexander's reaction to so many people dying from his drinking contest. After Plutarch's description of the fatal event, he gets right back into the details of Alexander's campaign. Some historians think that Alexander suffered from alcoholism and that alcohol might have caused his mysterious, premature death at the age of 32. There isn't enough medical evidence to know for sure, but it's not too far-fetched a claim to make about a guy whose idea of a funeral after-party kills over 40 people. If you ever happen upon a bottle of ancient Macedonian wine, make sure you stop sipping way long before Promachus did.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).