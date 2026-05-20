Is It Really Illegal To Use Margarine In Wisconsin?

With a nickname like "America's Dairyland," it stands to reason that Wisconsin would have laws regarding the production and sale of dairy products. Many, such as those governing cheesemaking licenses, make sense when it comes to protecting the dairy industry in what was once the top-producing dairy state in the country. Others, like the state's odd prohibitions on margarine, remain more of a curiosity.

While it isn't actually illegal to use margarine in Wisconsin today, a few quirky regulations are still in place. According to Wisconsin Statute 97.18, margarine can't be sold unless it's in a clearly labeled 1-pound package, with the rule going so far as to specify that the words "margarine" or "oleomargine" must be in 20-point type or larger. The statute also prohibits serving margarine as a substitute for table butter to students, patients, and inmates of state institutions unless necessary for health reasons.

Additionally, the statute prohibits restaurants from serving colored margarine to customers as a butter substitute, unless specifically requested. This particular clause is an offshoot of prior laws that banned the production of margarine that was dyed yellow to resemble butter, which anti-margarine proponents considered a deceptive practice. Similar concerns in Vermont, New Hampshire, and South Dakota even required manufacturers to dye their margarine pink in the late 19th century.