The Most Expensive Buffalo Trace Bourbons Ever Released (Even Collectors Blink At These Prices)
Making bourbon (a particular type of American whiskey) is an art. The ingredients, techniques, and time that go into matching batches of bourbon all influence the outcome — and there are a few distilleries that have nearly perfected these three components. Top among them is Buffalo Trace Distillery.
A whiskey lover's dream, Buffalo Trace is based in Frankfort, Kentucky, and is the oldest continually operating distillery in America. While the brand is most well-known for its bourbons like Benchmark and Buffalo Trace, it is also known for producing elite small-batch barrels of bourbon that attract the attention of whiskey fans everywhere.
These limited-edition bourbons, however, are not for the average bourbon drinker. With some varieties produced in limited quantities of 50 bottles, the rarity and allure of these spirits drive the prices sky-high and make them nearly impossible to find. So unless you have ultra-deep pockets, they may remain out of reach for many. (Prices were verified at the time of publication, but may vary by region and retailer.) Read on to discover more about the most expensive bourbons Buffalo Trace has ever released.
Old Rip Van Winkle 25-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
Many distilleries and brands have had a hand in making this rare whiskey come to life. Distilled at Stitzel-Weller, released by Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery, and bottled by Buffalo Trace, this once-in-a-lifetime bourbon is the pinnacle for many whiskey aficionados.
It was first distilled in 1989 then aged for 25 years before being bottled and released in 2017. It boasts aromas of caramel, vanilla, and soft oak, blending sweet and woody notes. After decades spent in oak barrels, it's no surprise that this bourbon has a prominent oak flavor. However, it isn't overwhelming, but well-balanced with sweetness and exceedingly complex, smooth, and refined.
Currently listed for around $50,000 per bottle, this ultra-exclusive spirit is available to only an elite group of connoisseurs. While the whiskey itself fetches a high price, the overall experience is elevated as well; the purchase not only comes with the bourbon, but the bottle is packaged in a wooden case made from the barrel used to age the spirit. It is also accompanied by a certificate of authenticity to attest to its premium quality.
Buffalo Trace Old Fashioned Copper Bourbon 90 Proof 1980
The 1980 Old Fashioned Copper Bourbon (O.F.C.) from Buffalo Trace was released alongside the 1982 and 1983 vintages. Auctioned to support charity in 2016, only 100 bottles were ever produced.
The spirit has caramel, toasted oak, and vanilla tasting notes with a rich, smooth finish. The bottle itself is also a work of art, made from hand-cut crystal and inlaid with cut copper lettering and a paper label boldly displaying the year it was distilled. Everything comes nestled in a beautiful wooden display box accompanied by a provenance card.
Because of its rarity, it's no surprise that this bourbon fetches an ultra-high price — especially when you factor in the craftsmanship, elite taste, and Buffalo Trace's well-known commitment to quality (as evidenced by some of its best-tasting bourbons). Though bottles rarely become available, when they do they are listed in the $40,000 range, making it only a pipe dream for most collectors.
Buffalo Trace Old Fashioned Copper Bourbon 90 Proof 1982
The Buffalo Trace O.F.C. bourbon whiskey is a short-supply bourbon that the distillery releases every few years in extremely limited batches. The first-ever batch was released in the fall of 2016 and included three vintages: 1980, 1982, and 1983.
The bottles were auctioned at charity, and collectively, the three vintages raised nearly $1.2 million. And while it helped support a good cause, it is also an exquisite bourbon that aficionados pine after. It was aged 19 years in oak barrels and placed into stainless steel holding tanks for another 21 years. It boasts a rich, layered flavor featuring notes of caramel, warm oak, and vanilla that capture Buffalo Trace's supreme quality and commitment to the craft.
With only 50 bottles made available, it's no surprise that the going rate is mind-bogglingly high. Famed auction house Sotheby's has auctioned bottles for over $32,000, and on the secondary market, some bottles are listed for $75,000.
Colonel E.H. Taylor Old Fashioned Sour Mash Bourbon
While all of Buffalo Trace's Colonel Taylor releases are sought-after, there's none quite as desirable as the Old Fashioned Sour Mash. The distillery recreated the traditional sour mash technique used by Edmund Hayes Taylor in the 1800s, producing it as a one-time, limited edition run.
Buffalo Trace's new interpretation of the classic spirit, the sour mash bourbon was distilled in 2002 and then bottled in 2012 after aging for nine years. It has tasting notes of caramel corn, butterscotch, and licorice, with a peppery aftertaste that is subtly spiced and a soft mouthfeel. In 2019, this rare spirit was awarded the silver medal at the New York World Spirits competition and the Silver Outstanding Medal in Whiskies of the World.
Since 2023, Sotheby's has auctioned a bottle of the exclusive spirit for $20,000, making it one of the priciest bottles in Buffalo Trace's repertoire. Because of its limited supply, bottles are difficult to come by but can still be purchased for roughly the same price if you're looking for a major splurge.
Old Rip Van Winkle Pappy Van Winkle's Family Reserve 17-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
First casked in 1974, this exclusive whiskey matured for 17 years and was then bottled at the start of the '90s. Though the premium spirit was originally intended for the more discerning Japanese market, it's now available worldwide to those who want it (and who have an impressive budget).
The bourbon — which has tasting notes of toffee, oak, chocolate, spices, and fig — has a complex, layered flavor that is the result of extensive aging and high-quality craftsmanship. The bottle also features an iconic red wax seal, a hallmark of the original packaging and a sought-after detail for avid collectors.
Pappy Van Winkle, including the Family Reserve, is now distilled at Buffalo Trace, but reserves of the original bottling are extremely rare. As such, they fetch a sky-high price tag, with some currently on the market for $18,000.
Buffalo Trace Eagle Rare 30
In the spring of 2026, Buffalo Trace announced a new addition to the Eagle Rare line: Eagle Rare 30. The exclusive line was first created in the 1970s with Eagle Rare 10, and has expanded in the 50 years since to include 12-, 17-, 20-, and 25-year varieties.
The New Eagle Rare 30 has tasting notes of cherry, caramel, honey, brown sugar, and tobacco, with a velvety finish and a gentle smokiness. Alongside the refined taste, the spirit is packaged in a beautiful hand-blown decanter adorned with gold-plated eagle wings and accompanied by a glass eagle sculpture.
The exclusive offering is expected to be listed for $12,500, making it unattainable for most whiskey connoisseurs — though that hasn't stopped them from discussing Buffalo Trace's latest launch on Reddit and other forums. Luckily, a more affordable taste is available with Eagle Rare's 10-year Bourbon clocking in at a much more realistic starting price of around $40.
The Last Drop 1980 Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
This whiskey was distilled in 1980, before George T Stagg Distillery was renamed Buffalo Trace. The exclusive spirit was rediscovered 20 years later and stored in steel tanks for an additional 20 years before being bottled and sold in 2020. Naturally, the small quantity and supreme quality make it an inherently exclusive offering.
Two decades spent in wooden barrels have given this whiskey a rich caramel color and infused it with impressive flavor. It has tasting notes of dark chocolate, almond, leather, caramel, and oak, alongside gentle spiciness. Combined with the tannic oak and slightly sweet finish, it has garnered impressive reviews from even the most critical aficionados.
Since only 240 bottles were produced (and cannot be reproduced), this product from Last Drop comes with a high price tag. A 750-milliliter bottle will run you $4,600 at the suggested retail price. But because of its exclusivity, it can be difficult to get your hands on it at that cost. Some retailers have it listed for a much higher price tag because of its limited availability — some as high as $15,000 — which makes it much less attainable for the average whiskey lover (even if spotted at Costco).
Buffalo Trace Distillery The Sixth Millionth Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
In 2019, Buffalo Trace bottled its six-millionth barrel produced. The whiskey, which had been aging since 2008, was divided into 400 375-milliliter bottles and shared with a select list of non-profit organizations for fundraising.
The bourbon has a layered aroma with nose notes of caramel, vanilla, and seasoned oak. Tasting notes of dark fruit, molasses, toasted oak, spice, and subtle hints of tobacco greet you when you take a sip, followed by a warm finish.
While the spirit itself is impressive and worthy of a high price tag on its own, the commemorative packaging doesn't just include the bourbon itself. It's displayed in a numbered hardwood case alongside pieces of the barrel itself and a special collector's brochure. Though the bottles were originally distributed to charities to auction off, whiskey fans can get their hands on them on the secondary market for around $5,500.