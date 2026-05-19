The Most Expensive Buffalo Trace Bourbons Ever Released (Even Collectors Blink At These Prices)

Making bourbon (a particular type of American whiskey) is an art. The ingredients, techniques, and time that go into matching batches of bourbon all influence the outcome — and there are a few distilleries that have nearly perfected these three components. Top among them is Buffalo Trace Distillery.

A whiskey lover's dream, Buffalo Trace is based in Frankfort, Kentucky, and is the oldest continually operating distillery in America. While the brand is most well-known for its bourbons like Benchmark and Buffalo Trace, it is also known for producing elite small-batch barrels of bourbon that attract the attention of whiskey fans everywhere.

These limited-edition bourbons, however, are not for the average bourbon drinker. With some varieties produced in limited quantities of 50 bottles, the rarity and allure of these spirits drive the prices sky-high and make them nearly impossible to find. So unless you have ultra-deep pockets, they may remain out of reach for many. (Prices were verified at the time of publication, but may vary by region and retailer.) Read on to discover more about the most expensive bourbons Buffalo Trace has ever released.