How Guy Fieri's Wife Changed His Career Forever

Remember the old saying, "Behind every great man is a great woman"? We're guessing Guy Fieri would agree, given that his wife Lori helped launch his television career. In 2005, Guy submitted an audition tape to "The Next Food Network Star," not expecting the it to go anywhere after an earlier video for a different show had been ignored. He was shocked to learn he had been named a semi-finalist. However, according to an interview with Lori in The Press Democrat, Guy wasn't going to jet across the country to New York City to compete.

He had some pretty compelling reasons. Guy would be gone for three weeks in December, which would be tough, given that he and his business partner, Steve Gruber, ran three concept restaurants. Lori would be nearing her due date for her pregnancy with their second son, Ryder. On top of everything else, he didn't think he would actually win.

Here's where Lori worked some magic. She told The Press Democrat that she said, "Listen, this is the opportunity of a lifetime. If you don't try, you'll never know. You need to go." He wisely listened to his wife and returned three days before Christmas. One clear takeaway is that this was the start of a winning streak: Not only was his son Ryder born on New Year's Eve, but Guy won "The Next Food Network Star" only four months later. The future Mayor of Flavortown went on to host so many popular Food Network shows that he reportedly negotiated a three-year $100 million contract in 2023 (via Variety).