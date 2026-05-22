How Guy Fieri's Wife Changed His Career Forever
Remember the old saying, "Behind every great man is a great woman"? We're guessing Guy Fieri would agree, given that his wife Lori helped launch his television career. In 2005, Guy submitted an audition tape to "The Next Food Network Star," not expecting the it to go anywhere after an earlier video for a different show had been ignored. He was shocked to learn he had been named a semi-finalist. However, according to an interview with Lori in The Press Democrat, Guy wasn't going to jet across the country to New York City to compete.
He had some pretty compelling reasons. Guy would be gone for three weeks in December, which would be tough, given that he and his business partner, Steve Gruber, ran three concept restaurants. Lori would be nearing her due date for her pregnancy with their second son, Ryder. On top of everything else, he didn't think he would actually win.
Here's where Lori worked some magic. She told The Press Democrat that she said, "Listen, this is the opportunity of a lifetime. If you don't try, you'll never know. You need to go." He wisely listened to his wife and returned three days before Christmas. One clear takeaway is that this was the start of a winning streak: Not only was his son Ryder born on New Year's Eve, but Guy won "The Next Food Network Star" only four months later. The future Mayor of Flavortown went on to host so many popular Food Network shows that he reportedly negotiated a three-year $100 million contract in 2023 (via Variety).
The part Guy Fieri's family plays in his TV empire
While Lori Fieri seemingly prefers to stay out of the spotlight, she's made appearances in a few of her husband's shows, including "Guy's Ultimate Family Cruise," a one-hour special that celebrated the 2025 high school graduation of their youngest son, Ryder.
One might say that Guy's showbiz endeavors are a family affair. Ryder has been repeatedly seen onscreen with his dad. The star's older son Hunter seems to be following in Guy's footsteps. Over the years, Hunter has participated in multiple programs and even produced "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives." According to People magazine, Guy has said he'd love for his oldest son to eventually take over his flagship show. However, when Hunter talked to Mashed about what it's like to be Guy's son, he said he wanted to have his own program. Guy has also indicated that his nephew Jules, who the Fieris raised after his mother died, wants to work behind the scenes as an agent (via Fox). (If you want to learn even more about Guy's kids, we have you covered.)
It sounds like the next generation shares Guy's love for show business! However, this might never have happened if Lori hadn't nudged him to take a chance.