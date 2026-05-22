Why Do Bell Peppers Shrivel Up (And Should You Still Eat Them)?

It's a sight that's confronted most veggie-friendly home cooks at one point or another: a shriveled bell pepper. Maybe meal plans changed or it simply got pushed to the back of the produce drawer and forgotten. In any case, home cooks eyeing these less-than-ideal-looking peppers may wonder why it happened and whether they can still eat the vegetable. Fortunately, you can, and the reason why it happens is a reassuring explanation for pepper lovers looking to avoid waste.

First, it's critical to understand peppers are over 90% water. This is among the highest for any fruit or vegetable, beaten only by a handful of ultra-fresh options like cucumbers, radishes, lettuce, cabbage, and celery. However, once a pepper is picked, it loses this moisture through natural processes. This occurs regardless of how the pepper is stored. As the water leaves plant cells, the outer skin sags and creases, creating the wrinkles.

Still, wrinkled peppers are generally fine to eat, with a few caveats. Most importantly, it's likely they'll have lost some of the characteristic crispness and freshness that bell peppers are known for. On the other hand, they may also take on a slightly more intense taste, as the flavor compounds remain constant in the pepper flesh even as the water content decreases.