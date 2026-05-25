How To Clean Heavy Oven Buildup Using This Cheap Material
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Figuring out how to tackle cleaning a well-used oven is overwhelming. On top of that, you should be cleaning your oven more often than you think (about every three months). For an oven door that is coated with grease or a bottom coated with blackened spills, you might assume you need a harsh chemical cleaner. But one effective tool for tackling heavy oven buildup is simple and cheap: a pumice stone. This porous volcanic rock has long been used for scrubbing everything from the bottom of feet to hard mineral deposits, but it can also work wonders on stubborn oven grime.
A pumice stone removes buildup through abrasion. It exfoliates away layers of splatters and burnt residue that the average sponge struggles to eliminate. When used correctly, it can make oven glass, the interiors, and the metal grates free of grime without the overpowering smell of commercial oven sprays.
Before you start scrubbing, turn the oven off completely and make sure it's cool, or opt to clean it when it hasn't been in use recently. Wipe out pieces of food with a rag, and for loose crumbs, a vacuum can be used. Introduce warm water and a few drops of dish soap to the problem area(s). You'll also want to wet the pumice stone before using it. Using light pressure, scrub in small circular motions. A grayish paste will form, which is the pumice mixing with residue. Wipe it away with a damp cloth or paper towel, then continue until the buildup is gone.
Where to buy a pumice stone and tips for cleaning with it
Home improvement stores, hardware stores, major retailers like Walmart, and online retailers carry pumice stones. On Amazon, for example, the Chinco 6 Packs Pumice Stick is priced at $11.99. If you want an option that includes a handle that attaches to the stone, there's the Kadden 2 Pack Pumice Stone for $7.99. As you clean with a pumice stone, it starts to break down (this is normal), so that's why it's nice to have a pack on hand.
You'll want a few additional supplies, like rubber gloves to protect your hands, and a spray bottle for spraying the warm water and soap mixture. To tackle super stubborn grime, vinegar can be added to the spray bottle. When it comes to cleaning the glass oven door, an oven scraper can be used after the first round of pumice scrubbing to pop off splatters and crusted burnt bits. The pumice stone also works on the oven grates, and these can be removed and soaked in warm water as you scrub them.
Be sure that you're using the pumice stone specifically made for cleaning, not for exfoliating the skin. Large pieces of foods and crumbs should be removed to prevent scratching potential. Know that you don't need to put a lot of effort into scrubbing — pressing too hard could leave damage. You should especially exercise caution with painted or porcelain surfaces in your oven or steer clear of them entirely. An appliance repair expert warned Better Homes & Gardens that pumice can damage the interior lining, leading to rust or potentially voiding its warranty. Now, it's time to learn how to clean in-between glass oven doors.