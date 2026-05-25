How To Clean Heavy Oven Buildup Using This Cheap Material

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Figuring out how to tackle cleaning a well-used oven is overwhelming. On top of that, you should be cleaning your oven more often than you think (about every three months). For an oven door that is coated with grease or a bottom coated with blackened spills, you might assume you need a harsh chemical cleaner. But one effective tool for tackling heavy oven buildup is simple and cheap: a pumice stone. This porous volcanic rock has long been used for scrubbing everything from the bottom of feet to hard mineral deposits, but it can also work wonders on stubborn oven grime.

A pumice stone removes buildup through abrasion. It exfoliates away layers of splatters and burnt residue that the average sponge struggles to eliminate. When used correctly, it can make oven glass, the interiors, and the metal grates free of grime without the overpowering smell of commercial oven sprays.

Before you start scrubbing, turn the oven off completely and make sure it's cool, or opt to clean it when it hasn't been in use recently. Wipe out pieces of food with a rag, and for loose crumbs, a vacuum can be used. Introduce warm water and a few drops of dish soap to the problem area(s). You'll also want to wet the pumice stone before using it. Using light pressure, scrub in small circular motions. A grayish paste will form, which is the pumice mixing with residue. Wipe it away with a damp cloth or paper towel, then continue until the buildup is gone.