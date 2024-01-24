How To Clean Between The Glass Panes On Your Oven Door

If you're lucky, there is an easy way to access the space in between your oven's glass window panes. Oven doors often have open slots on the underside of the door which are very convenient for cleaning. To access this bottom part of the door, you'll need to remove the drawer under the oven and look or feel around to check if the slots exist. If they do, it's time to assemble a cleaning contraption. Take a long and sturdy wire (like from a clothes hanger) or even a yardstick, and wrap a paper towel or cleaning cloth around the end of it. You can secure the towel to the wire with a rubber band. Then spray the towel with a vinegar and dish soap solution and the contraption is ready for use.

This contraption is thin enough to fit in between the slots and long enough to reach all corners. The solution-soaked towel on the end of the wire will wipe at the glass effortlessly. Vinegar is a powerful and acidic cleaning agent, so it will do most of the work for you in dissolving the grime. Unfortunately, not all ovens are alike, and without door slots, the only way to clean in between the glass panes would be to remove and deconstruct the door. In this case, it is best to note your oven's make and model and refer to its user manual.