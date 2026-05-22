The Gross Thing You Should Know About Your Spices

Ah, spice! It seasons your food and drinks, comes with health benefits (did you know spices can help with allergies?), and let's be honest, they look pretty good just sitting on your countertops. But if you look closer, perhaps under a magnifying glass or microscope, you may find your spices do not just contain spice. There are many non-food items the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) actually allows in our food, and it may turn your stomach. For spices specifically, the top categories of non-food items you will find are insect fragments, rodent hair or droppings, and mold.

While this may make you queasy, according to the FDA's Food Defect Levels Handbook, "Federal regulations ... [allow the FDA] to establish maximum levels of natural or unavoidable defects in foods for human use that present no health hazard." This is because it's nearly impossible to produce some products that are completely free from non-hazardous defects that occur naturally, like bugs. What this means is that while there is a certain number of gross things that happen to food every day, it's just that — gross. But not harmful to your health.