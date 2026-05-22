This Morning Pick-Me-Up Was Essential To Life On The Oregon Trail

How might you fuel up to travel along a 2,000-mile trail by foot and wagon? Yes, food is essential, but coffee is also called for. Even before the days of Starbucks drive-thrus and fancy at-home espresso machines, this brew served as the morning pick-me-up for thousands of pioneers traveling on the Oregon Trail.

When you buy coffee from the store, you might only grab a bag that weighs 1 pound or less. Before early settlers took off on the Oregon Trail, they were typically bringing along 100 pounds of coffee beans for a group of three on the four to six month journey, according to National Park Service. Alongside their morning brew, the pioneers would eat foods like bacon, biscuits, cornmeal mush, or bread. When food was in short supply, or not even available, many would depend on coffee to keep them going.

When you run out of coffee at home, you might opt for stopping at a cafe to get your morning brew. With generally no access to stores or supplies along the trail, pioneers would have to drink an alternative made of ground peas or corn boiled in water. They might also consume a beverage made with dried horsemint.