11 Foods Pioneers Ate On The Oregon Trail Back In The Day

Bacon and salt pork (though the two have several differences) appeared on many supply lists for pioneers about to set off West, not only because they were nutritious (thanks to their high calorie, fat, and protein content), but also because they could be well preserved to last throughout the journey.

"The term 'bacon' was used very loosely during the migration to mean both bacon as we know it today and salted pork, a very foreign concept to our palates," explained Stacey Moore. "Pork, which was packed in barrels between layers of salt to keep it from spoiling, was referred to as bacon. Pioneer bacon did not have the lovely smoked flavor of today. Instead, it was very salty, to the point that some pioneer diaries talked of washing the salt from the meat before cooking it."

It was such a staple along the trail that it was often eaten several times a day, sometimes paired with hardtack, bread, or beans for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. And while the preserving process helped keep the bacon fresh for much of the journey, there was still a risk of spoilage. "Bacon may have lasted the first month, and then it would rot," said Cheri Lonborg. "The heat gradually became increasingly hotter; if your meat was not cured properly, it was going to spoil." For that reason, pioneers sometimes prioritized eating their bacon at the beginning of their long journey.