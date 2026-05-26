This Simple Add-On Makes Almost Anything At LongHorn Steakhouse Taste Better

Scrolling through the LongHorn Steakhouse menu, you'll notice a "Parmesan Crusted" tag on a few select items. However, the topping is available on just about everything the kitchen serves. It's not a secret restaurant hack or a loophole; it's just a pay-to-play customization. All you have to do is ask your server to add that crispy, chewy crust and be willing to shell out a little extra money.

LongHorn's cheesy crust is a warm, creamy, and crunchy mixture of grated Parmesan, garlic, and herbs finished with panko breadcrumbs. During cooking it transforms into a bubbly, golden layer with a crunchy exterior and a melty interior — think somewhere between a cheesy crust and a savory gratin.

While the crust officially appears on the chain's Parmesan Crusted Chicken, Parmesan Crusted Spinach Dip, and White Cheddar Stuffed Mushrooms, the kitchen will apply it to virtually any menu item for a fee that can depend on the location. The add-on's popularity has grown steadily to the point that it's now a recognized upgrade rather than an informal request. LongHorn's website even recommends adding it to steaks. But for anything else on the menu, you can simply talk to your server about it.