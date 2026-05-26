This Simple Add-On Makes Almost Anything At LongHorn Steakhouse Taste Better
Scrolling through the LongHorn Steakhouse menu, you'll notice a "Parmesan Crusted" tag on a few select items. However, the topping is available on just about everything the kitchen serves. It's not a secret restaurant hack or a loophole; it's just a pay-to-play customization. All you have to do is ask your server to add that crispy, chewy crust and be willing to shell out a little extra money.
LongHorn's cheesy crust is a warm, creamy, and crunchy mixture of grated Parmesan, garlic, and herbs finished with panko breadcrumbs. During cooking it transforms into a bubbly, golden layer with a crunchy exterior and a melty interior — think somewhere between a cheesy crust and a savory gratin.
While the crust officially appears on the chain's Parmesan Crusted Chicken, Parmesan Crusted Spinach Dip, and White Cheddar Stuffed Mushrooms, the kitchen will apply it to virtually any menu item for a fee that can depend on the location. The add-on's popularity has grown steadily to the point that it's now a recognized upgrade rather than an informal request. LongHorn's website even recommends adding it to steaks. But for anything else on the menu, you can simply talk to your server about it.
How else to dabble in the the parmesan crust at LongHorn Steakhouse
Once you know the Parmesan crust is available for nearly any order, the next move is figuring out where it works best. One strategy might be to pair it with dishes that let the topping share center stage with the other ingredients — proteins that lend themselves to a nice, crispy crust or sides that won't be too overpowered with a salty bit of crunchy cheese. A Parmesan-crusted chicken works well, for example, because the poultry has a mild taste and can pick up other flavors added to it.
Among the steaks, a leaner, smaller cut, like Flo's Filet, seems better-suited to handle the topping better than a large, heavily marbled one. The lighter the base flavor, the more the crust gets to shine without undermining the meat or overtaking the flavor. The same logic applies to lighter proteins across the board. Grilled salmon and pork chops make excellent candidates. You could also consider pairing the cheesy topping with sides that steakhouse lovers may overlook, such as mashed potatoes, steamed broccoli, and asparagus. The crust adds both richness and texture, turning straightforward dishes into something worth talking about.
There have been some serious viral moments dedicated to this LongHorn Steakhouse customization, including the request for Parmesan-crusted water. You're probably better off sticking with menu items that already lend themselves to some unctuous, salty, crunchy cheese. But, what the heck — go bananas with the water if you want.