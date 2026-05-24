Here's What Happened To Zayna Flaming Grill After Kitchen Nightmares

Season 7 of "Kitchen Nightmares" had some real bangers, including a return to the infamous Amy's Baking Company and two of Mashed's top-ranked episodes, Mangia Mangia and Old Neighborhood. Episode 8 focused on Zayna Flaming Grill, which was one of the last restaurants Gordon Ramsay tried to save during the show's original run before "Kitchen Nightmares" was canceled in 2014.

Despite being well-regarded by customers prior to its appearance on the program, the Mediterranean bistro at Redondo Beach, California, was a showcase of dysfunction when it came to the team itself. On the show, they were seen screaming at each other in full view of the customers and storming out of staff meetings. One particularly flippant server, Mark, even needing a lesson on how to correctly spell the word "dining."

Most of Zayna Flaming Grill's issues could be traced to the co-founders: Fayza Gerges and her niece, Brenda Keroles. Gerges had severe trust issues when it came to the capabilities of her team, stubbornly choosing to do nearly everything in the kitchen herself rather than rely on her people to do their jobs. This was particularly grating to Keroles, who had been worn down by the difficulties of working with her overbearing aunt as a business partner.