Scallions Vs Garlic Scapes: How Big Of A Difference Is There?

Onions and garlic are two of the most fundamental flavoring agents in cooking. You find them utilized in nearly every cuisine on the planet because they impart irreplaceable flavor. Of course, there isn't just one kind of onion and garlic; there are even types of each allium that resemble each other, like scallions and garlic scapes. While they both belong to the same plant family, and are long, green, and stalky, the two are plenty different in flavor and texture.

Scallions are also referred to as green or spring onions, and they are a type of onion. Indeed, they have an unmistakable onion flavor, but they are much more mild in flavor than, say, red, white, or yellow onions. Like other onions, they're crisp and tender when raw, but get pleasantly soft when cooked. Meanwhile garlic scapes taste more like — you guessed it — garlic, because they are not only a type of garlic, but they grow out of garlic bulbs. They aren't as potent as garlic cloves so they can be eaten raw without giving you a bomb of pungent flavor. Still, they're often sauteed and incorporated into recipes as well, since they are flavorful enough to infuse dishes with their essence. Garlic scapes are often described as having a texture similar to asparagus or raw green beans, but they soften up when cooked.