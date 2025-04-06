Ginger Scallion Salmon Dip Recipe

By A.J. Forget and Mashed Staff
bowl of salmon dip on cutting board with crackers, ginger, and scallions A.J. Forget/Mashed

This ginger scallion salmon dip from recipe developer A.J. Forget is a the perfect appetizer for just about any occasion. It is creamy, savory, a little sweet, a little spicy, and packed with flavor from the ginger, garlic, scallions, and sriracha. A buttery cracker dipped in this warm, luxurious salmon dip is about as good as it gets. With thinly sliced scallions and toasted sesame seeds to garnish it, this dip is almost too pretty to eat — a lovely addition to an appetizer platter. But, while it can play alongside fancier dishes with a look like that, it is also easy to prepare and, at its roots, a pretty humble dip.

Really, you can lump this salmon dip in with any of the other creamy dips out there, like spicy Nashville hot chicken dip, cool and creamy spinach and artichoke dip, even the game day classic, Buffalo chicken dip. This recipe really is suitable for everything from a fancy cocktail hour to a game day spread. However nicely you choose to dress it up will dictate what other dishes it fits in with. So, whether you're looking for an interesting new appetizer to share at happy hour or you forgot that you have friends coming over to watch the game in 15 minutes, this recipe has you covered.

Gather the ginger scallion salmon dip ingredients

ginger scallion salmon dip ingredients on cutting board A.J. Forget/Mashed

For this recipe you will need cream cheese, Greek yogurt, scallions, garlic, ginger, cooked salmon, sriracha, rice vinegar, sesame oil, and salt. One you have these ingredients together, you are only 15 minutes away from enjoying delicious warm salmon dip.

Step 1: Warm the dip base

block of cream cheese and Greek yogurt in small skillet A.J. Forget/Mashed

Melt together the cream cheese and Greek yogurt in a small skillet over medium-low heat.

Step 2: Add the aromatics

skillet of cream cheese and yogurt with scallions, ginger, and garlic in it A.J. Forget/Mashed

Once melted, stir in the scallions, ginger, and garlic, and allow to cook for 2 minutes.

Step 3: Mix in the rest

skillet with cream cheese dip topped with sriracha and cooked salmon A.J. Forget/Mashed

Add the salmon, sriracha, rice vinegar, and sesame oil, then stir until well mixed.

Step 4: Warm it all up

small skillet of warm salmong dip with spoon in it A.J. Forget/Mashed

Cook for around 3 minutes, until the dip is uniform in texture and the salmon is warm. Remove from heat.

Step 5: Garnish and serve

bowl of warm salmon dip garnished with scallions and sesame seeds on cutting board A.J. Forget/Mashed

Add salt to taste and serve warm, garnished with scallions and sesame seeds, if desired.

This creamy, warm dip features salmon, ginger, scallions, garlic, and sriracha for a spicy kick.

Prep Time
7
minutes
Cook Time
8
minutes
servings
6
Servings
bowl of salmon dip on cutting board with crackers, garlic, ginger, and scallions
Total time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces cream cheese
  • ½ cup Greek yogurt
  • ¼ cup finely chopped scallions
  • 1 teaspoon grated ginger
  • 1 teaspoon grated garlic
  • 1 cup cooked salmon, shredded
  • 2 tablespoons sriracha
  • 1 teaspoon rice vinegar
  • ½ teaspoon sesame oil
  • Salt, to taste

Optional Ingredients

  • Thinly sliced scallions, for garnish
  • Toasted sesame seeds, for garnish

Directions

  1. Melt together the cream cheese and Greek yogurt in a small skillet over medium-low heat.
  2. Once melted, stir in the scallions, ginger, and garlic, and allow to cook for 2 minutes.
  3. Add the salmon, sriracha, rice vinegar, and sesame oil, then stir until well mixed.
  4. Cook for around 3 minutes, until the dip is uniform in texture and the salmon is warm. Remove from heat.
  5. Add salt to taste and serve warm, garnished with scallions and sesame seeds, if desired.

Nutrition

Calories per Serving 297
Total Fat 23.5 g
Saturated Fat 10.5 g
Trans Fat 0.4 g
Cholesterol 77.7 mg
Total Carbohydrates 3.5 g
Dietary Fiber 0.1 g
Total Sugars 2.4 g
Sodium 322.7 mg
Protein 17.7 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
What kind of salmon works best for this salmon dip recipe?

bowl of warm salmon dip on cutting board A.J. Forget/Mashed

We were intentionally vague with the salmon choice for this recipe. All you need is cooked salmon. If you can crumble it into a skillet with cream cheese, yogurt, and a whole bunch of delicious sauces, oils, and aromatics, then it will work perfectly. That said, you do still have to pick a variety at the grocery store in order to prepare this recipe. So, we can weigh in on how to choose.

There are many types of salmon out there, and the price can vary widely based on species and how they are caught or raised. For this recipe you probably don't want to get a really nice piece of fish. Farmed salmon is perfect. There are a lot of other flavors that will be competing with your fish, so save that beautiful piece of wild-caught sockeye for something luxurious, like this walnut and sage crusted salmon recipe. Though, if you have leftovers after preparing that recipe, using them to make this salmon dip is a great choice.

Alternatively, you could save yourself some time and effort and just pop open a can. There is no reason to turn your nose up at canned salmon — it's pretty good stuff! Especially for dishes like this, where the fish is awash in a sea of other flavorful ingredients, you probably won't even be able to tell that it came from a can.

How can I customize this salmon dip?

bowl of salmon dip garnished with scallions and seesame seeds on cutting board A.J. Forget/Mashed

The flavor combination in this recipe is a guaranteed win. Salmon plays beautifully with ginger, garlic, scallions, sesame, sriracha — all of it. But that doesn't mean that's where the flavor journey has to end. The beauty with a recipe like this is that it is very easy to tweak to your preferences.

Aside from the base of cream cheese and yogurt as well as the cooked salmon, everything else is open to interpretation, to an extent. If you want to keep calling it a ginger scallion salmon dip, you'll probably have to keep those. But in lieu of the sriracha and sesame oil, you could, for example, take inspiration from this Thai-inspired salmon curry recipe and spike the flavors with some red curry paste, fish sauce, and lime. Scallions and ginger are also big flavors in Caribbean cuisine, so you could step away from the Asian-inspired side of things and opt for a warm, creamy dip based on this easy jerk salmon recipe.

Once you've made this dip a few times and seen how simple and delicious it is, we wouldn't blame you for wanting to try really mixing things up. Fortunately for you, we have a lot of excellent salmon recipes that you can turn to for inspiration. Honey garlic, barbecue, miso, lemon, and dill — any of those flavor combinations could work great here.

