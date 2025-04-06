Ginger Scallion Salmon Dip Recipe

We were intentionally vague with the salmon choice for this recipe. All you need is cooked salmon. If you can crumble it into a skillet with cream cheese, yogurt, and a whole bunch of delicious sauces, oils, and aromatics, then it will work perfectly. That said, you do still have to pick a variety at the grocery store in order to prepare this recipe. So, we can weigh in on how to choose.

There are many types of salmon out there, and the price can vary widely based on species and how they are caught or raised. For this recipe you probably don't want to get a really nice piece of fish. Farmed salmon is perfect. There are a lot of other flavors that will be competing with your fish, so save that beautiful piece of wild-caught sockeye for something luxurious, like this walnut and sage crusted salmon recipe. Though, if you have leftovers after preparing that recipe, using them to make this salmon dip is a great choice.

Alternatively, you could save yourself some time and effort and just pop open a can. There is no reason to turn your nose up at canned salmon — it's pretty good stuff! Especially for dishes like this, where the fish is awash in a sea of other flavorful ingredients, you probably won't even be able to tell that it came from a can.

