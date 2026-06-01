The Store-Bought Cottage Cheese We'd Recommend Avoiding

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Let's face it: No one wants to schlep home from the grocery store with a particular product and immediately have buyer's remorse. That's why Mashed tried seven cottage cheese brands and ranked them worst to best, so you don't need to waste your money on subpar products. Next time you go to snag a container of this high-protein dairy product, avoid buying Breakstone's 2% Cottage Cheese. It came in dead last in our ranking.

To rank the store-bought cottage cheeses, our reviewer considered the texture, flavor, and curd size. Each cottage cheese brand selected was 2%, which signifies that it is low-fat. Our reviewer found that Breakstone's cottage cheese was more sour than others, rather than creamy and slightly salty. The texture, unfortunately, was disappointing — mealy, rather than slightly firm or soft, although it was at least easily scoopable. To top it off, it was one of the more expensive brands, which simply can't be justified by the flavor and texture.

On the Sam's club product page, a shopper seemed to agree with our editor, saying "the ONLY cottage cheese I'll never buy again," and others described it as watery and bland. However, not everyone shared the same sentiment.