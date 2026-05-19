A New Kirkland Signature Bourbon Has Been Spotted At Costco And The Internet Has Questions

Costco members are masters at deciphering the name brands hiding behind Kirkland Signature products, so when a shopper spotted a new bourbon whiskey on the shelves and shared the find online, an investigation followed. The number one question inquiring minds want to know is: Where does it come from? The Reddit user who posted a photo of the new bourbon on r/Costco_alcohol noted that, unlike previous small-batch whiskeys sold by Costco, this product is not produced by Barton 1792 Distillery(a partnership advertised directly on the label of Costco bourbon bottles that turned heads in the past).

"So, who's making this one?" a Redditor asked in the thread. Another user, noting that the product is distilled in Bardstown, Kentucky, guessed, "It could still be Barton, just without the 1792 branding. BBC [Bardstown Bourbon Company] and Luxco are the other obvious contenders." Other users guessed the maker could be Heaven Hill Distillery or DC Flynt Masters of Wine. Everyone in the thread appeared anxious to get their hands on Costco's new bottle, taste-test it, and venture a guess as to where it came from. One commenter said they had a bottle of 1792 bourbon open and ready to compare, " ... all in the name of SCIENCE."