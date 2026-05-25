Don't Be Shy About Utilizing This Unlimited Olive Garden Perk

Most people know Olive Garden as the place where breadsticks flow like water, which is one of the free perks it built its brand on. But there's another perk at Olive Garden that won't cost you a penny, and most diners are far too polite to take full advantage of it: the shredded cheese. Every time a server approaches your table with that iconic cheese grater, they are prepared (obligated, at least) to keep going for as long as you let them. Olive Garden has never published any formal limit for how much cheese a guest can receive, as experienced by a Reddit user who claimed, "I never told the server at Olive Garden to stop, so she gave me extra blocks of cheese to go."

While this may be a lucky fluke, and you shouldn't expect to get whole pieces of cheese to go, it appears they will keep grinding until you say, "stop." Much like the unlimited soup and salad and, let's be honest, delicious breadsticks, that makes Olive Garden one of the most beloved casual dining destinations in America, the tableside cheese experience is built around a philosophy of generosity. The chain wants you to feel like family — and families don't tell each other when to stop with the cheese. So, now that you know grated cheese is essentially endless, the next question is, "Where should you be requesting it?" The short answer is almost everywhere.