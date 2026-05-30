We Tried 9 Fast Food Cheeseburgers And This Was Hands Down The Best

Burger connoisseurs typically have a go-to spot for their favorite meal. But is your top choice really the best option out there? To find out, Mashed contributor Nikelle Murphy tasted nine fast food cheeseburgers and ranked them from worst to best, ultimately crowning Wayback Burger number one with its Classic patty. The chain beat out big-name competitors, like McDonald's Quarter Pounder with Cheese and Wendy's Dave's Single, with good reason.

"I'm now sad that there isn't a more convenient location, because the Classic burger I ordered is one I'm still thinking about days later," Murphy wrote. The handheld came with two thin smashburger-style beef patties, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, mustard, and ketchup. "The pickles were fresh and added zip, the mustard was in perfect proportion to the rest of the burger for some tangy relief from the cheesiness, and the green leaf lettuce (no iceberg here!) was crisp and bright green," she added.

There are many ways to upgrade the Classic. For instance, spice lovers can add hot peppers, spicy mayo, or pepper jack cheese to amp up the heat (order fan-favorite Cajun Tater Tots, too). Other add-ons include mushrooms, relish, jalapeños, grilled onions, and several condiments, like Wayback Gold Sauce (BBQ sauce and mustard), chipotle mayo, and ranch. Plus you can splurge on cheese, bacon, or chili. But for full control, order a Craft Your Own single or double.

One piece of advice? Murphy recommends skipping the lettuce if you're not eating at the restaurant or in the parking lot right after cruising the drive-thru. "The green leaf would wilt from the heat of the burgers and become unappetizing. But, if you're eating it on site or straight from the carryout bag, it's a worthy addition," she added.