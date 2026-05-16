9 Fast Food Cheeseburgers, Ranked Worst To Best

There are some dinnertime cravings that only a fast food cheeseburger can fix. You want a juicy, beefy patty that's ever so slightly greasy without being an oil slick. You want it blanketed with a slice of classic American cheese that melts perfectly over the top. (Save those fancy cheese accompaniments for another night, chef.) You may also want toppings that add freshness or an extra dash of tangy flavor. And, you definitely want it all sandwiched in a bun that's not going to wither away into nothingness before you finish your last bite.

Ground beef prices aren't going down anytime soon, which unfortunately means that when a cheeseburger craving hits, you're going to pay more than you used to for a fast food burger. With that in mind, I set out to taste-test and rank the cheeseburgers at all of my local fast food joints to see which one is truly the best.

We've ranked fast food bacon burgers in the past, but I wanted to see which quick-service restaurants could deliver a tasty cheeseburger without too many extra bells and whistles (or distractingly delicious bacon.) I bribed my family with a cheeseburger dinner in exchange for joining me on our quest to find the best one in our area. There were a few surprises along the way, but a theme definitely started to become clear: When it comes to a decent fast food cheeseburger, you really do get what you pay for.