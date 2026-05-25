7 Grocery Store Burger Seasonings Ranked From Worst To Best

There are dozens, upon dozens of ways to make a burger. From a simple beef patty seasoned with salt and pepper to cheese-stuffed behemoths packed with all manner of flavors, rarely are two burgers exactly the same. For those cooking them up at home, there are nearly as many ways to transform a classic patty into something special, thanks to burger seasoning.

Brands ranging from spice experts like McCormick to grill manufacturers like Weber and Traeger have put their own spin on burger seasoning with results ranging from smoky to lightly spicy to downright buttery. Since there are plenty of options on the market, choosing the right one can be difficult, so I tried seven different blends to find which one stands above the rest.

To determine how much a seasoning blend really elevated a standard burger, I also seasoned one patty with nothing but salt and pepper. With that control in mind, I tried the other seven, and while there wasn't a bad one among the bunch, several definitely elevated my burgers. Read on to learn which burger seasonings deserve a spot at your next barbecue and which are better left on the shelf.