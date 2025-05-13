This Is Hands Down The Best Culver's Burger

While many fast-food restaurants go big on gimmicks like stacking their burgers with unconventional toppings and flashy sauces, Culver's ButterBurger Cheese stands out by doing less — brilliantly.

In our taste test and ranking of every Culver's burger, the iconic handheld clinched second place (just behind the Wisconsin Swiss Melt, which arguably counts as a different kind of sandwich). However, it triumphs in delivering a pure, no-frills burger experience. What truly set the ButterBurger Cheese apart is its straightforward combo of seared-to-order beef, molten American cheese, a buttered bun, and classic garnishes — yellow mustard, ketchup, red onions, and dill pickles — just like it appears on the menu.

The ButterBurger Cheese doesn't need bells and whistles to impress. It all starts with Midwest-raised, never frozen beef, cooked on a flat-top grill to create a golden crust that locks in juices and adds a hint of smokiness. The crispy edge-to-tender center contrast has been a hallmark of the chain since the first Culver's location opened in Sauk City, Wisconsin, in 1984. Then, there's the namesake butter. Culver's sources its butter from Alcam Creamery, a Sauk City dairy brand. It provides a richness that enhances the toasted bun without overwhelming the meat or cheese.