This Is Hands Down The Best Culver's Burger
While many fast-food restaurants go big on gimmicks like stacking their burgers with unconventional toppings and flashy sauces, Culver's ButterBurger Cheese stands out by doing less — brilliantly.
In our taste test and ranking of every Culver's burger, the iconic handheld clinched second place (just behind the Wisconsin Swiss Melt, which arguably counts as a different kind of sandwich). However, it triumphs in delivering a pure, no-frills burger experience. What truly set the ButterBurger Cheese apart is its straightforward combo of seared-to-order beef, molten American cheese, a buttered bun, and classic garnishes — yellow mustard, ketchup, red onions, and dill pickles — just like it appears on the menu.
The ButterBurger Cheese doesn't need bells and whistles to impress. It all starts with Midwest-raised, never frozen beef, cooked on a flat-top grill to create a golden crust that locks in juices and adds a hint of smokiness. The crispy edge-to-tender center contrast has been a hallmark of the chain since the first Culver's location opened in Sauk City, Wisconsin, in 1984. Then, there's the namesake butter. Culver's sources its butter from Alcam Creamery, a Sauk City dairy brand. It provides a richness that enhances the toasted bun without overwhelming the meat or cheese.
Culver's ButterBurger Cheese is top-notch
Instead of relying on novelty, the ButterBurger Cheese leans on execution. It's just a buttery, beefy, cheesy masterclass. As Mashed writer Crawford Smith put it, "The ButterBurger Cheese is the classic fast-food burger all establishments should aspire to make." The perfectly balanced burger — available as a single, double, or triple — channels fast food's essence with a sharp focus on the beef, cheese, butter, and bun.
Other items in the ButterBurger lineup, like the Mushroom & Swiss and the Culver's Deluxe (which adds lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, cheese, and optional bacon), are a bit more dressed up. The ButterBurger Cheese is a case study in restraint — and that's exactly why even famous chefs love it.
For instance, Andrew Zimmern is such a fan of Culver's that he visited the original Sauk City location to whip up a ButterBurger alongside Culver's co-founder Craig Culver. Zimmern continuously praised the chain's approach to making and serving food. Culver's combines thoughtful simplicity and a family-oriented culture, and for decades, the ButterBurger Cheese has won the hearts of Midwesterners and cross-country venturers alike.