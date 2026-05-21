Joey Chestnut Pleads Guilty After Bar Incident — Can He Compete In Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest 2026?

As Americans eagerly await the Fourth of July's family gatherings and fireworks, food competition lovers are holding their breath — hoping one of their favorite champions will still be gracing the Coney Island boardwalk on America's birthday. Joey Chestnut, the 17-time winner and reigning champion of the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, has been wrapped up in a criminal misdemeanor court case stemming from a bar altercation. The hot dog-scarfing machine recently pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 180 days of probation. So, what does that mean for this year's contest? According to Chestnut, he plans to attend and defend his title. The annual Independence Day competition will air once again on ESPN.

"I have no restrictions," Chestnut told USA Today Sports. The contest organizer, Major League Eating, added, "The incident does not violate the organization's code of conduct, as it occurred outside any organizational event or activity and was addressed by local authorities." According to USA Today, Chestnut petitioned to adjust the terms of his probation with special permission to travel outside his home state of Indiana. The petition was granted by the court, allowing him to attend the hot dog eating contest in Brooklyn's Coney Island and participate in other Major League Eating competitions throughout the U.S.