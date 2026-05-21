Joey Chestnut Pleads Guilty After Bar Incident — Can He Compete In Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest 2026?
As Americans eagerly await the Fourth of July's family gatherings and fireworks, food competition lovers are holding their breath — hoping one of their favorite champions will still be gracing the Coney Island boardwalk on America's birthday. Joey Chestnut, the 17-time winner and reigning champion of the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, has been wrapped up in a criminal misdemeanor court case stemming from a bar altercation. The hot dog-scarfing machine recently pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 180 days of probation. So, what does that mean for this year's contest? According to Chestnut, he plans to attend and defend his title. The annual Independence Day competition will air once again on ESPN.
"I have no restrictions," Chestnut told USA Today Sports. The contest organizer, Major League Eating, added, "The incident does not violate the organization's code of conduct, as it occurred outside any organizational event or activity and was addressed by local authorities." According to USA Today, Chestnut petitioned to adjust the terms of his probation with special permission to travel outside his home state of Indiana. The petition was granted by the court, allowing him to attend the hot dog eating contest in Brooklyn's Coney Island and participate in other Major League Eating competitions throughout the U.S.
Details of Joey Chestnut's altercation and the public's reactions
In the world of competitive eating, Joey "Jaws" Chestnut is known for his discipline and consistency (he reportedly gets in shape for the hot dog eating contest by doing chewing exercises), but what led to the incident that landed him on probation for 180 days? According to reports, the misdemeanor battery charge might be related to his hot dog-eating fame. On March 21, 2026, a patron at a local bar in Chestnut's hometown of Westfield, Indiana, recognized him and walked up to shake his hand. Shortly after, Chestnut reportedly slapped the victim in the face. The incident occurred around 2 a.m., and Chestnut admitted to police that he was intoxicated at the time.
Once the news of Chestnut's sentencing broke, a group of Reddit users at r/indianapolis traded opinions and anecdotes, with several commenters sharing personal encounters with Chestnut. "I see him at the Kroger across the street from Joe's Grille early in the morning sometimes," one user wrote. "I had wondered if he shopped at that time to avoid being recognized. Seeing as how he just slapped a guy in the face for trying to shake his hand, my theory kind of tracks." Further down the thread, users jumped to the eating champion's defense, with one declaring, "I stand with the Chestnut!"