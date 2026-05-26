You Should Never Store Potatoes In The Fridge. Here's Why

Potatoes are among the starchiest vegetables. That starch can be put to good use throughout the kitchen, but when you're thinking about where to store your potatoes, it's also the key to keeping them fresh for longer. Starches are complex carbohydrates, which means they can be broken down into sugar under the right conditions. For potatoes, that's a bad thing — but it's exactly what will happen if you store your raw spuds in the fridge.

Potatoes don't need to be stored in the refrigerator because the cold hastens the breakdown of those complex carbohydrates into sugar. This causes the potatoes' taste to change, making them unpleasantly sweet with a sandy texture. Those aren't exactly the descriptions you expect from a delicious plate of french fries or mashed potatoes.

That chemical change also alters the way the potatoes behave during cooking. The sugars brown (and burn) more quickly than the natural starches when frying, and that means the outside will be dark before the potato is cooked all the way through. Sugars created when starches break down (along with the amino acid asparagine) can also convert into acrylamide when cooked at high temperatures. Acrylamide is a naturally occurring chemical substance, and at high levels, it has been shown to cause cancer in animals. The FDA is still researching whether it poses similar risks to humans.