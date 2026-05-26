One Of The Most Important Rules To Follow At A Korean BBQ Restaurant, According To A Chef

Sitting down to a Korean BBQ is explicitly about community because diners cook much of the meal themselves — usually some high-quality beef (often ribeye or short ribs) and pork (pork belly and Boston butt are common). The meal is accompanied with a mixture of banchan, small plates or bowls filled with traditional accompaniments — like kimchi, marinated cucumbers, fresh greens, lotus root salad, spicy cooked potatoes, and bean sprouts. They're meant to be passed around and snacked on as the meal proceeds.

When it comes to cooking the meat, each person may have their own technique for grilling tableside, and you don't have to fret too much about who's in charge, but as you pass the banchan, you may want to keep a couple things in mind. "Typically, the person in front of the grill is the grill master," Clara Park explains. "If you can't grill or use chopsticks, do not sit in front of the grill." And, even if you're new to this style of eating, think about your manners. "Proper etiquette is allowing the eldest person at the table to eat first and reserving the best pieces for them," says Park. If you'd like to take a go at Korean BBQ and aren't sure where to start, these are some of the best Korean BBQ restaurants in the U.S. And if you need more information about how to get the most out of your experience, you can always ask your server — they'll be happy to help you learn how to best cook your cuts of meat.