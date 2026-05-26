One Of The Most Important Rules To Follow At A Korean BBQ Restaurant, According To A Chef
When you're going out to eat a little off the beaten path, it's nice to have some assistance in how to proceed. If it's sushi, you can follow Anthony Bourdain's sushi rule — don't mix your wasabi into the soy sauce (it diminishes the distinctive flavors). If you're going to a classic Americana steakhouse, you might want to brush up on some strict steakhouse rules. But if you're going for Korean BBQ, there are equally important (but kind of simple) rules to follow, and we got the lowdown in a Mashed exclusive with Clara Park, chef and founder of Eat Cetera Philly. At the very pinnacle of what you should know when going for Korean BBQ, Park says you should focus on enjoying yourself. "Korean barbecue is a time of enjoyment, community, and feasting," she explains.
While there are certainly some things you should never do in a Korean restaurant, having fun isn't one of them. Sure, maybe you shouldn't knock back your soju like it's a shot of tequila at a frat party — and alcohol isn't a prerequisite — but drinking is often part of the camaraderie at a Korean restaurant. Park recommends enjoying a soju or beer with your fellow diners and clinking glasses with a friendly cheer once you've made your order, then you can get down to business on the meal.
Some simple rules for enjoying Korean BBQ
Sitting down to a Korean BBQ is explicitly about community because diners cook much of the meal themselves — usually some high-quality beef (often ribeye or short ribs) and pork (pork belly and Boston butt are common). The meal is accompanied with a mixture of banchan, small plates or bowls filled with traditional accompaniments — like kimchi, marinated cucumbers, fresh greens, lotus root salad, spicy cooked potatoes, and bean sprouts. They're meant to be passed around and snacked on as the meal proceeds.
When it comes to cooking the meat, each person may have their own technique for grilling tableside, and you don't have to fret too much about who's in charge, but as you pass the banchan, you may want to keep a couple things in mind. "Typically, the person in front of the grill is the grill master," Clara Park explains. "If you can't grill or use chopsticks, do not sit in front of the grill." And, even if you're new to this style of eating, think about your manners. "Proper etiquette is allowing the eldest person at the table to eat first and reserving the best pieces for them," says Park. If you'd like to take a go at Korean BBQ and aren't sure where to start, these are some of the best Korean BBQ restaurants in the U.S. And if you need more information about how to get the most out of your experience, you can always ask your server — they'll be happy to help you learn how to best cook your cuts of meat.