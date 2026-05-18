10 Rules You Should Know For Eating At A Korean BBQ Restaurant

If you love interactive dining experiences with delicious food steeped in cultural tradition, Korean barbecue is for you. Cooking your own meats over a tableside grill is one of those fun dining experiences that is unlike your typical dinner out. It may be trendy now, but there is a long-standing history behind Korean barbecue. It is believed to have originated in Central Asia by a nomadic group of people called the Maek, who brought pre-seasoned meats to prepare over an open flame as a time-saver. The popularity caught on and eventually was adopted by the larger population.

Nowadays, there are many fabulous Korean barbecue restaurants all over the United States. My husband and I had Korean barbecue on our date night list for years, but when we finally got the chance to try it, we felt a bit uncertain. "What order do you eat the dishes? Is this cooked right?" were some of the questions circling our table. We were inexperienced, but not alone, as we learned there are plenty of mistakes you can make when eating Korean barbecue.

To find out more, we spoke with Clara Park, a Korean-American chef and founder of eat cetera philly, to get the scoop on the rules you should follow at a Korean barbecue restaurant. By following her expert advice, you can fully enjoy yourself with the ultimate dining experience.