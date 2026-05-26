Should You Season Your Cast Iron With Flaxseed Oil?

Seasoning your cast-iron cookware is one of the most important things you can do to keep your gear in top condition. When cared for appropriately, these kitchen workhorses can last generations, but when mishandled, they can begin to rust and degrade before you know it. Although most cooks who use cast iron are familiar with the concept of seasoning, they may not be getting the finer points right. One of the most critical is the oil used in the process. The choices range from vegetable oil to a host of exotic oils, including flaxseed oil. But is this latter option a good choice for your cast iron? Overall, the answer leans strongly toward no.

Generally speaking, the main principle in cast-iron seasoning is to use an oil with a high smoke point. Seasoning requires heating the pan up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, a temperature that can cause some oil to start sending unpleasant acrid smoke into your kitchen. However, the amount of smoke (and how soon it begins) is strongly affected by an oil's smoke point, the temperature at which visible smoking begins.

Options like butter or extra virgin olive oil are considered low-smoke-point cooking fats, starting to smoke in the low- to mid-300-degree Fahrenheit range. In contrast, refined avocado oil can reach over 500 degrees Fahrenheit before it begins to smoke, while canola and safflower oils don't hit their smoke point until the high 400s. However, flaxseed oil sits at an astoundingly low smoke point of around 225 degrees Fahrenheit, meaning it'll be belching out smoke long before your pan reaches appropriate seasoning temperature.