Many Costco Members Think This Kirkland Signature Item Doesn't Live Up To Its Name
Smoky, succulent barbecue is one of the great treasures of American cuisine. The truth of barbecue, though, is that there are a lot of ways to prepare it. That might be Texas's famous brisket, typically served with a light, tomato-forward sauce, or a whole hog slathered in Carolina gold, made from mustard. One cult-favorite barbecue meat is burnt ends from Kansas City, Missouri. Costco's Kirkland Signature precooked burnt ends grant barbecue lovers easy access to this regional classic, but there's one problem. Costco devotees say that not only are they not good, but they're not even burnt.
In general, burnt ends (made from the charred edges of a smoked brisket) are faultless cubes of tender meat, but Costco customers have less-than-complimentary opinions about the ones from Kirkland Signature. Members say they're among the worst Costco items in the whole warehouse because they're chewy, fatty, and a far cry from the tender Kansas City favorite.
"So bad. Not burnt, not ends," wrote a Reddit user on r/Costco. "These Burnt Ends are a big disappointment at any price," wrote another on a different thread of the subreddit, explaining, "The product is a misrepresentation of the authentic K.C. origin recipe, which uses the 'point' of the brisket rather than the 'flat' used in the Kirkland product." One Redditor had a more creative insult for the prepared beef: "I would sooner call a stack of McRibs authentic BBQ before I would ever suggest eating these 'burnt ends.'"
Costco's burnt ends might be salvageable
Costco may be America's top warehouse club store by revenue, but perhaps it should leave the burnt ends in more capable hands. The general consensus on Kirkland Signature burnt ends is that they're chewy and tough. Barbecue cooks at a low temperature for a long time — resulting in that tender, melt-in-your-mouth quality that makes smoked brisket so delicious. Adopting that low-and-slow cooking style to heat up Costco's subpar rendition of burnt ends might be the only way to salvage them.
Kirkland Signature burnt ends are fully cooked and refrigerated, with heating directions on the package. One Redditor on r/Costco says to ignore those and instead put the burnt ends in a slow cooker for four to six hours with added liquid. "That way the fat melts away, and they become tender and absorb the barbecue sauce that you add to the crock pot." While this will tenderize the meat, it will also soften the distinctive charred crust on the outside.
Still not convinced? Costco's return policy is notoriously generous. The chain accepts returns on perishable grocery items even if they've been opened (provided you haven't eaten most of it).