Many Costco Members Think This Kirkland Signature Item Doesn't Live Up To Its Name

Smoky, succulent barbecue is one of the great treasures of American cuisine. The truth of barbecue, though, is that there are a lot of ways to prepare it. That might be Texas's famous brisket, typically served with a light, tomato-forward sauce, or a whole hog slathered in Carolina gold, made from mustard. One cult-favorite barbecue meat is burnt ends from Kansas City, Missouri. Costco's Kirkland Signature precooked burnt ends grant barbecue lovers easy access to this regional classic, but there's one problem. Costco devotees say that not only are they not good, but they're not even burnt.

In general, burnt ends (made from the charred edges of a smoked brisket) are faultless cubes of tender meat, but Costco customers have less-than-complimentary opinions about the ones from Kirkland Signature. Members say they're among the worst Costco items in the whole warehouse because they're chewy, fatty, and a far cry from the tender Kansas City favorite.

"So bad. Not burnt, not ends," wrote a Reddit user on r/Costco. "These Burnt Ends are a big disappointment at any price," wrote another on a different thread of the subreddit, explaining, "The product is a misrepresentation of the authentic K.C. origin recipe, which uses the 'point' of the brisket rather than the 'flat' used in the Kirkland product." One Redditor had a more creative insult for the prepared beef: "I would sooner call a stack of McRibs authentic BBQ before I would ever suggest eating these 'burnt ends.'"