9 Worst Costco Items, According To Member Reviews

Try getting a warehouse shopper to tell you about the best items from Costco, and you'll spend the rest of the conversation hearing about stuff. However, ask them about the worst items they've ever purchased, and they may struggle to come up with a list. Costco purchases that turned out to be a mistake for not just one or two shoppers but for Costco members as a whole are still out there. Even with outliers who testify to the contrary, certain picks from the retailer are definitive disappointments for the majority of people who've tried them.

We're not talking about Kirkland toilet paper, which seems to have degraded in quality, or Kirkland batteries, which are unanimously bad purchases. We're specifically zeroing in on buys from the food sections, ill-advised selections that turned out to be a giant waste of money. The helpful culture of Costco shoppers means members have shared their complaints in warnings with others, primarily in Reddit threads where patterns of dissatisfaction start to take shape over time.

It's only fair to give unsuspecting Costco members a heads up on which picks to steer clear of, whether it's Costco produce that goes bad too quickly or chicken that doesn't live up to its potential. This list of the worst Costco items to buy, based on feedback from diehard warehouse walkers who learned the hard way, will help you avoid an array of shopping snafus.